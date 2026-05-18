MotorDesk Shortlisted for IT Innovation of the Year at the 2026 Motor Trader Independent Dealer Awards

The all-in-one dealership management system for independent motor dealers, has been shortlisted for IT Innovation in the Motor Trader Independent Dealer Awards.

Our AI development is centred around helping dealers save time, improve efficiency, reduce manual processes and ultimately operate more effectively.” — Neil Skirrow

IPSWICH, SUFFOLK, UNITED KINGDOM, May 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MotorDesk, the all-in-one dealership management ecosystem for independent motor dealers, has been shortlisted for IT Innovation of the Year at the 2026 Motor Trader Independent Dealer Awards This marks the third consecutive year that MotorDesk has been recognised in the category, which celebrates technology providers delivering innovation, efficiency and measurable operational improvements for independent dealerships.Recognition for AI-Powered Dealership Software Innovation: MotorDesk's submission focused on the platform's latest AI-powered dealership management tools and automation features, designed specifically to help independent motor dealers reduce administration, improve workflows and operate more efficiently.The platform combines dealership management, stock control, invoicing, lead management, accounting integrations, dealership websites, marketing automation and AI tools within one connected system.MotorDesk's latest innovations were developed around real-world dealership processes, with product development shaped directly through dealer feedback and operational requirements rather than introducing technology for its own sake..AI Features Designed for Car Dealers:The platform has been designed to reduce repetitive manual processes, improve operational efficiency and simplify day-to-day dealership management across sales, stock, invoicing and customer communication workflows.AI Lead Assistant: Automates professional replies to customer enquiries using business and vehicle data. Reducing response times and staff workload.Add Contact From ID: Instantly captures customer details from ID, passport, or a utility bill, including driving license code. Minimising errors and speeding up the sales process.AI Attention Grabbers: Generates customisable, high-impact attention-grabbing text for vehicle listings based on optional extras and vehicle data.AI Photo Background Removal: Quickly removes photo backgrounds to create polished vehicle images for websites and marketing materials.Vehicle Descriptions:Version 2: Default option, reliable and consistent for all listings.Version 3: Incorporates the AI SEO profile (when enabled), allowing dealers to create descriptions optimised for search engines and offering multiple writing styles.Version 4: Uses the latest AI model, providing faster, higher-quality vehicle descriptions with improved accuracy and readability.Website Content Writing: AI-powered SEO and content writing tools automate content creation, improve quality, and enhance search engine rankings.OCR Invoice Reader: Upload supplier invoices and automatically extract key information. Trained for all major auction houses and common suppliers, fully integrated with and certified by Xero, QuickBooks, and Sage.Neil Skirrow, Founder of MotorDesk, commented: "Everything we build is focused on practical dealership challenges and creating meaningful operational improvements. Our AI development is centred around helping dealers save time, improve efficiency, reduce manual processes and ultimately operate more effectively."About MotorDeskMotorDesk is a dealership management system built for independent car dealers in the UK and internationally. The platform provides integrated tools for stock management, invoicing, accounting, dealership websites, lead management, AI automation, customer communication and automotive marketing.Explore all MotorDesk's features here: https://motordesk.com/dealership-management/

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