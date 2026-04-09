MPD Arrests Stalking Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces the arrest of a suspect for stalking a female victim.

On Friday, March 20, 2026, the suspect showed up at an event at 21st Street and K Street, Northwest, where the victim was in attendance. The suspect used an antisemitic gesture towards the victim and was then escorted out of the event. The suspect then waited for the victim to leave and followed her yelling antisemitic slurs until the victim was able to walk away.

On Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the suspect livestreamed himself walking around the U.S. Supreme Court building mentioning the victim by name and that he was looking for her. The victim confirmed that she had been at the location but left prior to the suspect’s livestream video.

The victim reported the above instances to MPD and reported being stalked by the suspect on numerous occasions since early 2024. Second District Detectives investigated and applied for a DC Superior Court warrant that was signed on Tuesday, April 7, 2026.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, pursuant to the DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 28-year-old Bryan Betancur, of Silver Spring, MD, was arrested and charged with Stalking. Betancur was located and arrested by a member of the U.S. Marshal Service as he arrived at DC Superior Court for another matter and was then turned over to MPD.

CCN: 26043850

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