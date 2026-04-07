Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,094 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,895 in the last 365 days.

Podcast: AI-powered labs accelerating scientific discovery

U.S. National Science Foundation-supported engineers are developing a bold new vision for chemical and materials discovery. Milad Abolhasani, a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at North Carolina State University, discusses his work developing automated fluidic labs.

Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Podcast: AI-powered labs accelerating scientific discovery

Distribution channels: Science


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.