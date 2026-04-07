Podcast: AI-powered labs accelerating scientific discovery
U.S. National Science Foundation-supported engineers are developing a bold new vision for chemical and materials discovery. Milad Abolhasani, a professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at North Carolina State University, discusses his work developing automated fluidic labs.
Listen to NSF Discovery Files wherever you get your podcasts.
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