St. Johnsbury Barracks / Car vs Deer Crash

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH CASE#: 26A4003345 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks CONTACT#: 802-222-4680 DATE/TIME: April 8, 2026, at approximately 0638 hours STREET: Interstate 91 S TOWN: Ryegate INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM116.4 WEATHER: Partly cloudy ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry VEHICLE #1 OPERATOR: Victoria Hastings AGE: 36 SEAT BELT? Y CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT VEHICLE YEAR: 2018 VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end INJURIES: None HOSPITAL: N/A SUMMARY OF CRASH: On April 8, 2026, at approximately 0638 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash involving a deer on Interstate 91 S MM116.4 in Ryegate. There were no injuries as a result of the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

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