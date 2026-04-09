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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Car vs Deer Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 26A4003345                                              

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                       

CONTACT#: 802-222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: April 8, 2026, at approximately 0638 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 S

TOWN: Ryegate

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM116.4

WEATHER:        Partly cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Victoria Hastings

AGE: 36     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On April 8, 2026, at approximately 0638 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash involving a deer on Interstate 91 S MM116.4 in Ryegate. There were no injuries as a result of the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

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St. Johnsbury Barracks / Car vs Deer Crash

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