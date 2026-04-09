St. Johnsbury Barracks / Car vs Deer Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 26A4003345
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-222-4680
DATE/TIME: April 8, 2026, at approximately 0638 hours
STREET: Interstate 91 S
TOWN: Ryegate
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: MM116.4
WEATHER: Partly cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Black top, dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Victoria Hastings
AGE: 36
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial front end
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On April 8, 2026, at approximately 0638 hours, Troopers from the St. Johnsbury Barracks responded to a reported single vehicle crash involving a deer on Interstate 91 S MM116.4 in Ryegate. There were no injuries as a result of the crash. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
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