Montgomery County Council Passes Native Plant Protection Act

MARYLAND, July 4 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 7, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass

Legislation strengthens protections for native plants and promotes sustainable landscaping practices, including banning sale of invasive bamboo

The Montgomery County Council unanimously passed the Native Plant Protection Act, legislation introduced by Councilmember Evan Glass to promote sustainable landscaping practices and strengthen protections for native ecosystems by supporting the growth of native plants on residential lawns and prohibiting the commercial sale of invasive running bamboo. The bill was cosponsored by Councilmembers Kate Stewart and Dawn Luedtke.

This legislation reflects a new step forward in Montgomery County’s commitment to environmental sustainability as celebrations for Earth Month begin.

“Native plants aren’t just beautiful – they’re essential to the health of our natural ecosystems,” said Councilmember Glass, chair of the Transportation and Environment Committee and member of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Local Government Advisory Committee. “Encouraging the growth of native plants is essential to sustaining biodiversity, building climate-resilient landscapes, and supporting pollinators. Native trees, shrubs and grasses protect soil from erosion, reduce runoff and flooding, improve air quality and provide critical food and habitat for bees, butterflies and birds. This legislation is an important step in making Montgomery County a national model for sustainable landscaping and native plant protection.”

Running bamboo is an aggressive invasive species, spreading underground by up to 15 feet per year. Its rapid growth can cause serious damage to nearby structures, overwhelm native vegetation, and can cause neighborhood disputes and costly remediation efforts. Prohibiting the sale of running bamboo is an important step toward mitigating its environmental harm. Prioritizing native vegetation provides positive environmental impact, reducing erosion and runoff by increasing soil’s capacity to store water.

“Nature Forward has been working for years to educate residents of Montgomery County and the entire D.C. region about the importance of native plants for wildlife habitat, stormwater management and climate change mitigation,” said Alison Pearce, executive director of Nature Forward. “We look forward to supporting residents and contractors to incorporate native plants into beautiful and low-maintenance landscapes as we have done at our Woodend Nature Sanctuary.”

“The Sierra Club applauds and appreciates passage of the native plant protection bill,” said Darian Unger, chair of the Montgomery County Sierra Club. “It represents an important step towards preserving native ecosystems, which is helpful for both our local environment and for larger climate change prevention efforts.”

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