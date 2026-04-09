CDPHE launches new Environmental Justice Grants Program dashboard

Denver, Colorado (March 5, 2026) — The Office of Environmental Justice is proud to announce the launch of the Environmental Justice Grant Program Dashboard, a new interactive tool that shows how environmental justice grant funding is making a difference across Colorado.

The Environmental Justice Grant Program supports projects that help communities create healthier environments in which to live, learn, work, and play. The grants dashboard provides a user-friendly way for the public to explore projects from the past three years and learn how investments are addressing pollution, improving local conditions.

Through the program, the state supports community-led efforts to address a wide range of environmental issues, including air and water pollution and climate change.

The new dashboard shows the program’s progress, allowing users to explore projects from past grant cycles. It also enhances transparency by showing how public funds are invested and where projects are underway.

“This dashboard gives Coloradans a clear view of how state funding is supporting practical, on-the-ground solutions to environmental health challenges,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. “It reflects our commitment to transparency and to directing resources where they can make a measurable difference.”

“The Environmental Justice Grants Program Dashboard shows how communities across Colorado are turning investment into meaningful action,” said Meghan Guevara, director of the Office of Environmental Justice.

By making this information accessible, the state is increasing transparency and promoting community-led solutions that improve health and environmental conditions. As the Office of Environmental Justice prepares to launch the fourth funding cycle of the program, this dashboard also offers a clear picture of the impact future funding can support.

To learn more about the office’s work, visit our website.

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