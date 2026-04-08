MPD Makes Two Arrests in 14th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department announces that two arrests have been made in the death of a man in Northwest.



On Friday, February 13, 2026, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a shooting outside a gas station in the 2600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, the members located a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where, after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.



The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Nehemia Jamaane Williams, of Northwest, DC.



On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, pursuant to DC Superior Court arrest warrants, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 18-year-old Owen Ford, of Northeast, DC, and 20-year-old Mikeen Fox, of Southeast, DC. They have both been charged with First Degree Murder While Armed – Felony Murder.



CCN: 26019729

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