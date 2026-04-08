Justice Mark A. Friese investiture

A formal investiture ceremony for Supreme Court Justice Mark A. Friese will be held in the House Chamber of the the State Capitol on Friday, May 1 at 2:00 P.M. Download the invitation here: Download

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