Stop the Scams

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York State Police and Department of Financial Services will partner to crack down on insurance fraud by hosting a specialized training to further strengthen the skills of its investigators, and local law enforcement professionals across the state so they can better detect, investigate, and prosecute financial crimes, including auto insurance fraud. This partnership builds on the Governor’s commitment to tackling insurance fraud and the high cost of auto insurance. The new program, developed in partnership with the New York State Department of Financial Services and prosecutors, will provide training to 250 members of law enforcement, including State Police investigators and uniformed troopers, as well as representatives from law enforcement agencies throughout New York State.

“Public safety is my number one priority. That is why I'm cracking down on fraud and deceptive practices that put New Yorkers at risk and drive up costs. New training, developed in partnership between the New York State Police and the Department of Financial Services, will provide agencies with stronger, better tools to detect, investigate, and stop fraud,” Governor Hochul said. “These efforts, along with my proposals to combat insurance fraud and reduce vehicle insurance premiums, all serve one simple goal: Making New York safer and more affordable for all.”

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “This symposium will serve to enhance our statewide investigatory capacity to identify and investigate these types of crimes, often perpetrated against the most vulnerable of New Yorkers. By providing enhanced awareness and training to our members in the field, we will foster more effective partnerships with the DFS and local authorities, leading to more complex investigations, increased arrests, and a measurable reduction in fraud, directly supporting Governor Hochul’s goals to lower auto insurance costs for New York residents.”

New York State Department of Financial Services Acting Superintendent Kaitlin Asrow said, “Combating insurance fraud takes the full force of state government working together, which is what this partnership delivers. Governor Hochul has made clear that protecting New Yorkers from the rising cost of insurance fraud is a priority. DFS is proud to share our expertise and collaborate with State Police to turn that commitment into action.”