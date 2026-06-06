Honoring Victims and Survivors of Gun Violence

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation designating June as Gun Violence Awareness Month in New York State. The month-long observance honors victims and survivors of gun violence, supports families and communities impacted by violence, and highlights the ongoing work of law enforcement agencies, community-based organizations and violence prevention professionals working to make New York safer. To mark the beginning of Gun Violence Awareness Month and Wear Orange Weekend on June 5, Governor Hochul also directed 16 landmarks across New York State to be illuminated orange.

“Every New Yorker deserves to live in a safe community free from gun violence. As we honor the lives lost, stand with survivors and support families impacted by gun violence, we also recognize the progress New York has made through sustained investments in prevention, intervention and enforcement,” Governor Hochul said. “Gun violence has declined significantly across our state, but our work is far from over. We will continue to support the law enforcement agencies, community organizations and local leaders working every day to save lives and strengthen communities.”

New York continues to see sustained progress in reducing gun violence. During the first four months of 2026, shooting incidents with injury in communities participating in the State's Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative declined 17 percent compared to the same period in 2025. The number of shooting victims fell 19 percent, while the number of individuals killed by firearm violence declined 43 percent. Compared to 2021, shootings with injuries in GIVE communities have fallen 64 percent. Eighteen of the 28 GIVE communities reported no firearm-related homicides during the first four months of this year.

These continued declines reflect New York's comprehensive approach to public safety, combining data-driven law enforcement strategies, community-based violence prevention programs, support for victims and survivors, and strong gun safety laws.

Governor Hochul has continued to advance that approach through sustained investments in prevention, intervention and enforcement. New York supports law enforcement agencies participating in the GIVE initiative, community-based violence prevention programs such as SNUG Street Outreach, services for victims and survivors, and the work of the New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention. The FY 2027 Enacted Budget builds on those efforts by providing additional tools to address emerging threats, including 3D-printed ghost guns and DIY machine guns.

Governor Hochul also continues to promote responsible firearm ownership and safe storage practices through the New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention. Over the past year, the Office has distributed nearly 15,000 free gun locks and more than 22,000 educational brochures statewide, helping New Yorkers safely secure firearms and prevent unauthorized access.

The following landmarks will be illuminated orange on June 5 in recognition of Gun Violence Awareness Month:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

Niagara Falls

Franklin D. Roosevelt Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Roosevelt Island Lighthouse

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Gun violence devastates families, neighborhoods and entire communities in ways that ripple and last a lifetime. This month, we remember those we have lost, stand with survivors and renew our commitment to working together to prevent violence and save lives. I am deeply proud of, and committed to, the nation-leading work that we have done in New York State to build safer and stronger neighborhoods.”

State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Gun violence leaves lasting impacts on victims, families, and entire communities, and reducing that harm requires continued partnership, prevention, and enforcement. As we recognize Gun Violence Awareness Month, we honor those whose lives have been affected while reaffirming our commitment to keeping New Yorkers safe. The New York State Police remain focused on disrupting illegal firearm activity, supporting violence reduction initiatives, and working alongside our local, state, and community partners to prevent violence before it occurs.”

Office of Victim Services Director Bea Hanson said, “Gun violence leaves lasting impacts on individuals, families and communities. This month, we honor those who feel the ongoing effects of gun violence, recognize the strength of survivors and reaffirm our commitment to prevention and healing.”

New York State Office of Gun Violence Prevention Director Calliana Thomas said, “Gun violence is preventable. Through community partnership, evidence-informed prevention strategies, intervention programs and responsible firearm storage, we can reduce risk, save lives and strengthen communities. This month is an opportunity to honor those impacted by violence, raise awareness and recommit ourselves to preventing violence before it happens.”

The Division of Criminal Justice Services provides critical support to all facets of the state’s criminal justice system, including, but not limited to: training law enforcement and other criminal justice professionals; overseeing a law enforcement accreditation program; ensuring Breathalyzer and speed enforcement equipment used by local law enforcement operate correctly; managing criminal justice grant funding; analyzing statewide crime and program data; providing research support; overseeing county probation departments and alternatives to incarceration programs; and coordinating youth justice policy. Follow DCJS on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.