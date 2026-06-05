America 250 Events Across New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted events happening across New York State to commemorate America's 250th birthday, encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore the state's diverse attractions and regions. More than 200 immersive activities and exhibitions are planned across the state, from tall ships converging on New York City and authentic Revolutionary War reenactments, to exhibits presenting the Black and Indigenous perspective on the Revolution and the continued efforts for equal rights. A comprehensive list of events statewide — with new opportunities added daily — can be found on the I LOVE NY website.
“The 250th birthday of our country has given us the opportunity to unite with our neighbors and communities and celebrate,” Governor Hochul said. “We are bringing attractions and activities to every region to highlight the profound impact that New York State has had on our nation’s history and culture. From our scenic state parks to Revolutionary War sites, there is something for every resident and visitor of our great state to enjoy.”
Here are some of the events happening across New York State:
- Sail4th 250 (New York City): From July 3-9, the largest international flotilla of tall ships ever assembled will arrive in New York Harbor, accompanied by fireworks, Fleet Week programming and culinary festivals, and an International Aerial Review.
- FourLeaf Air Show (Long Island): Timed to coincide with America 250, the July 5-6 show at Jones Beach State Park will feature military and civilian aerobatic performers, headlined by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels.
- USA 250th and Niagara County Celebration (Western New York): Old Fort Niagara will mark the 300th anniversary of its iconic French Castle on June 6. Visitors can step into the past through immersive living history programs, hands-on demonstrations of traditional trades, and ceremonial musket and artillery salutes. The Fort will also host Niagara County's official America 250 celebration on August 1 and 2 with a Revolutionary War encampment, living history programs, and music.
- America's 250th Anniversary at the Webster Arboretum (Finger Lakes): On June 24, this family-friendly event will feature a reading of the Declaration of Independence, Ganondagan stories and tales of the Senecas for children, historical games, and two distinctly American music performances: barbershop harmonies and Dixieland.
- The Binghamton Philharmonic Presents America250 (Southern Tier): A free Fourth of July concert begins at 4:00 p.m. in Downtown Binghamton with the Grenadiers Alumni Drum Line. At 5:00 p.m., the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra takes the stage to perform American classics, including music by Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa, and Irving Berlin, culminating with the 1812 Overture and Stars and Stripes Forever.
- America250 Celebration at Fort Ontario (Central New York): Visitors can explore the unique star-shaped Fort Ontario State Historic Site on the shores of Lake Ontario, which dates to the early 1840s. The fourth and current Fort Ontario was built on the ruins of three previous forts, which saw battle during the French and Indian War and the War of 1812. In the mid-1940s, it served as a refugee camp — mostly for Jewish Holocaust victims — by order of President Franklin D. Roosevelt, and opened as a state historic site in 1949.
- Independence Day the 18th Century Way (Mohawk Valley): Fort Stanwix National Monument will commemorate the nation's 250th birthday on July 4 with the annual ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Revolutionary War Soldiers. The day's events continue with cannon and musket salutes and Declaration of Independence readings. Visitors can sign their own Declaration of Independence or British loyalty oaths, make tricorn hats, and dress in a soldier’s uniform.
- Empire State Plaza Fireworks Show (Capital Region): On July 4, enjoy your historic capital city with a revolutionary afternoon of live music, delicious eats, and fun for all ages. Kids can dive into interactive activities and games throughout the Plaza while the whole family soaks in the festive atmosphere. Sing and dance along to your favorite throwback songs and cap off the night with the most brilliant fireworks display in the area.
- Fort Ticonderoga Real Time Revolution™ Event Series (North Country): Living-history programming reenacting key Revolutionary War moments on the original grounds, including the signature “Return of an Army” event during Independence Day weekend.
- Turning Point Festival (Capital Region): Commemorating the American victory Battle of Saratoga, seen as the turning point of the Revolutionary War, the festival on August 8 will feature music, food and fireworks. The annual Turning Point Parade will step off on August 2 in Schuylerville with more than 100 different units walking the route where British General John Burgoyne surrendered in 1777.
- Rev Fest 250 Remembers the Battle of White Plains (Mid-Hudson): On October 24-25, the more than 4,000-acre Ward Pound Ridge Reservation will be transformed for a reenactment of this battle between General George Washington's Continental Army and British and Hessian troops.
Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “America250 — and the commemorations being held throughout New York State — provide a unique opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore historic sites and diverse communities throughout the state. This year offers the perfect chance to visit the places key to New York State and American history, and hear stories from the many voices that have helped to shape our state and nation.”
New York State Parks Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Our state park system is home to dozens of historic sites and parks, along with thousands of artifacts and collections connected to the American Revolution. Together, they tell the story of what happened before, during, and after the fight for independence while preserving that history for future generations. As communities across New York commemorate the Revolution's 250th anniversary, parks and historic sites statewide are hosting events, exhibits, and programs that highlight the people, places, and stories that shaped our nation.”
New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “As Co-Chair of New York's 250th Commemoration Commission, I believe the 250th serves as both a compass and a mirror, a compass that helps guide our future and a mirror that invites us to examine our progress toward the ideals of liberty, equality, and democracy that shaped our nation. Through the New York State Museum's upcoming Revolutionary New York exhibit, visitors will explore not only the Revolutionary War, but also the generations of New Yorkers who continued the work of expanding freedom and opportunity, from Seneca Falls and the birth of the women's suffrage movement, to emancipation and the Underground Railroad, and the Stonewall Uprising. The commemorative events, exhibits, performances and educational experiences taking place in communities across the state will help New Yorkers connect with our shared history, engage with its enduring lessons, and take part in this once-in-a-generation milestone.”
The landmark exhibition Revolutionary New York will open at the New York State Museum in Albany on July 1. Spanning about 7,000 square feet and featuring more than 200 artifacts, the exhibit uses themes developed by the New York State 250th Commemoration Commission to draw connections between the ideals of the Revolutionary War and more modern fights for equality, including the birth of the women’s suffrage movement in Seneca Falls, the Stonewall Uprising, emancipation and the Underground Railroad, and climate justice. The exhibit will remain open for several years.
ESD Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, “There would be no America without New York State's role in its founding and growth, and America 250 provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore that history. I LOVE NY's Path Through History provides an easy way to see the sites and experience the events that tell the story from its many perspectives and all year round. There is everything even a casual heritage traveler could love here in New York State.”
New York's unparalleled network of cultural institutions, historic sites and attractions are highlighted through I LOVE NY's Path Through History, which showcases the state's rich heritage across 13 unique themes. Path Through History Weekends are held twice annually and feature special events and activations. The next Path Through History Weekend is scheduled for June 20 and 21.
Several destinations across the state are offering a variety of self-guided experiences, from historic trails and digital passport programs to heritage road trips that invite visitors to explore New York's diverse history through immersive adventures. Visitors can track their travels to battle sites and historic homes through the Suffolk 250 digital Passport Book or along the Lake Champlain Revolutionary Quest. Explore more travel ideas for America250.
Additional opportunities to commemorate New York's role in America's 250th anniversary include:
- Traveling Exhibition: The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation’s touring Revisit the Revolution Traveling Exhibition has gathered historically significant artifacts from across the state historic site system to tell the story of New York’s influential role in the Revolutionary War. The exhibition is available for loan to historic sites, parks, libraries and more across New York State.
- Experience Revolutionary history at New York State Parks: New York manages 45 state historic sites and parks connected to the American Revolution, including Washington’s Headquarters in Newburgh — the nation’s first state historic site. These sites are hosting special exhibitions, offering dynamic programs, showcasing preservation projects, sharing digital resources and more.
- Interactive Kiosks: The interactive video displays highlighting New York's rich history in the American Revolution are available at 18 historic sites and state parks. Visitors can explore 28 different themes involving high-profile players like George Washington and French allies while also examining the perspectives of women, Indigenous communities, enslaved and free Black people, and Loyalists.
- New York State Park at the Fair: With Revisit the Revolution: New York 250th Showcase at the State Fair, the State Park at the Great New York State Fair will provide visitors with the chance to interact with interpreters and artifacts from across the historic site system to encourage visitors to experience this history first-hand at historic sites throughout the state.
- Access to Online Collections: Discover historic objects from New York state historic sites and state parks, with more are being added every day. Collections include numerous materials connected to the Revolution in New York State.
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