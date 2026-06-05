America 250 Events Across New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul today highlighted events happening across New York State to commemorate America's 250th birthday, encouraging residents and visitors alike to explore the state's diverse attractions and regions. More than 200 immersive activities and exhibitions are planned across the state, from tall ships converging on New York City and authentic Revolutionary War reenactments, to exhibits presenting the Black and Indigenous perspective on the Revolution and the continued efforts for equal rights. A comprehensive list of events statewide — with new opportunities added daily — can be found on the I LOVE NY website.

“The 250th birthday of our country has given us the opportunity to unite with our neighbors and communities and celebrate,” Governor Hochul said. “We are bringing attractions and activities to every region to highlight the profound impact that New York State has had on our nation’s history and culture. From our scenic state parks to Revolutionary War sites, there is something for every resident and visitor of our great state to enjoy.”

Here are some of the events happening across New York State:

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “America250 — and the commemorations being held throughout New York State — provide a unique opportunity for residents and visitors alike to explore historic sites and diverse communities throughout the state. This year offers the perfect chance to visit the places key to New York State and American history, and hear stories from the many voices that have helped to shape our state and nation.”

New York State Parks Commissioner Kathy Moser said, “Our state park system is home to dozens of historic sites and parks, along with thousands of artifacts and collections connected to the American Revolution. Together, they tell the story of what happened before, during, and after the fight for independence while preserving that history for future generations. As communities across New York commemorate the Revolution's 250th anniversary, parks and historic sites statewide are hosting events, exhibits, and programs that highlight the people, places, and stories that shaped our nation.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “As Co-Chair of New York's 250th Commemoration Commission, I believe the 250th serves as both a compass and a mirror, a compass that helps guide our future and a mirror that invites us to examine our progress toward the ideals of liberty, equality, and democracy that shaped our nation. Through the New York State Museum's upcoming Revolutionary New York exhibit, visitors will explore not only the Revolutionary War, but also the generations of New Yorkers who continued the work of expanding freedom and opportunity, from Seneca Falls and the birth of the women's suffrage movement, to emancipation and the Underground Railroad, and the Stonewall Uprising. The commemorative events, exhibits, performances and educational experiences taking place in communities across the state will help New Yorkers connect with our shared history, engage with its enduring lessons, and take part in this once-in-a-generation milestone.”

The landmark exhibition Revolutionary New York will open at the New York State Museum in Albany on July 1. Spanning about 7,000 square feet and featuring more than 200 artifacts, the exhibit uses themes developed by the New York State 250th Commemoration Commission to draw connections between the ideals of the Revolutionary War and more modern fights for equality, including the birth of the women’s suffrage movement in Seneca Falls, the Stonewall Uprising, emancipation and the Underground Railroad, and climate justice. The exhibit will remain open for several years.

ESD Vice President and Executive Director of Tourism Ross D. Levi said, “There would be no America without New York State's role in its founding and growth, and America 250 provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to explore that history. I LOVE NY's Path Through History provides an easy way to see the sites and experience the events that tell the story from its many perspectives and all year round. There is everything even a casual heritage traveler could love here in New York State.”

New York's unparalleled network of cultural institutions, historic sites and attractions are highlighted through I LOVE NY's Path Through History, which showcases the state's rich heritage across 13 unique themes. Path Through History Weekends are held twice annually and feature special events and activations. The next Path Through History Weekend is scheduled for June 20 and 21.

Several destinations across the state are offering a variety of self-guided experiences, from historic trails and digital passport programs to heritage road trips that invite visitors to explore New York's diverse history through immersive adventures. Visitors can track their travels to battle sites and historic homes through the Suffolk 250 digital Passport Book or along the Lake Champlain Revolutionary Quest. Explore more travel ideas for America250.

Additional opportunities to commemorate New York's role in America's 250th anniversary include: