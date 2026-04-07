NEWS RELEASE: HAWAIʻI NATIONAL GUARD PREPARES FOR THIRD STORM WHILE CONTINUING RECOVE

STATE OF HAWAI‘I

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

HAWAI‘I DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE

KA ʻOIHANA PILI KAUA

OFFICE OF THE ADJUTANT GENERAL

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

MAJOR GENERAL STEPHEN F. LOGAN

ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

BRIGADIER GENERAL PHILLIP L. MALLORY

DEPUTY ADJUTANT GENERAL

KA HOPE ʻAKUKANA KENELALA

HAWAIʻI NATIONAL GUARD PREPARES FOR THIRD STORM WHILE CONTINUING RECOVERY EFFORTS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 7, 2026

#2026-03

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i National Guard (HING) is continuing recovery efforts on Oʻahu and preparing for the incoming storm which is threatening the state with more heavy rain and possible flooding. The HING has about 200 Soldiers and Airmen activated on State Active Duty and is prepared to provide response efforts similar to those provided for the previous Kona Low storms.

The HING has High Water Vehicle Teams postured in all counties and personnel stationed in every county’s emergency operation center ready to assist. Additionally, a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter is on standby for rescue operations on Hawaiʻi and a HH-60 Blackhawk helicopter for MEDEVAC on Oʻahu, if the need arises.

“Across the state, we’ve called on our citizen soldiers and airmen to be ready to assist first responders and protect our communities,” said Acting Director of the HING Joint Staff, Brig. Gen. Tyson Tahara. “Vehicles and equipment are being staged statewide to ensure a swift response to the next storm. We continue to maintain strong coordination with our county emergency management partners to provide disaster relief.”

Since the first Kona Low storm, the HING has supported the state and county officials with high water rescues and evacuations, dam observation, traffic control points, medical transport, freshwater support via large water tank trailers, debris clearance teams, damage assessments and aerial support.

HING members have assisted with clearing 2,851 cubic yards of debris from 151 homes and distributing over 7,000 gallons of water to 622 residents in the North Shore area.

“We’re always ready and always there,” said HING’s Task Force Oʻahu Commander, Lt. Col. Dale Balsis. “And we are grateful for the support from our employers and families for our soldiers and airmen sharing the time with the North Shore community during this response.” Video Here

The Hawaiʻi National Guard will continue to work with the counties and the Hawaiʻi Emergency Management Agency for any future requests for assistance.

B-roll of HING high water vehicles here; credit Hawai‘i National Guard

Additional Images and Video are available here; credit Hawai‘i National Guard

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