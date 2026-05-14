Office of the Governor — News Release — Governor Green Unveils 2026 Policy Report Titled “A Vision For Hawai‘i’s Future”

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN UNVEILS 2026 POLICY REPORT TITLED

“A VISION FOR HAWAI‘I’S FUTURE”



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 14, 2026

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green today announced a new policy report titled “A Vision for Hawaiʻi’s Future,” outlining the Green administration’s long-term strategy to tackle significant issues facing the state of Hawai‘i. The report builds upon priorities discussed during his 2026 State of the State Address to the Legislature.

The report comprises nine chapters that each address a specific issue in Hawaiʻi:

Building Hawaiʻi’s Long-Term Resilience : Taking swift action to protect SNAP programs and healthcare for Hawaiʻi families, as well as addressing workforce needs, during disruptions to federal funding.

A More Energy Resilient Hawai‘i : Laying the foundation for ambitious decarbonization goals and climate change mitigation projects funded by the historic Green Fee while strengthening Hawai‘i’s energy grid.

Delivering Housing for Local Families : Developing nearly 50,000 a ﬀ ordable units over the next decade across all income brackets, to deliver homes for local families.

Solving the Homelessness Crisis : Promoting a cost-effective solution to homelessness through the Kauhale Initiative, which has sheltered over 2,000 individuals.

Enhancing Food Security : Developing an end-to-end approach that connects food production, processing and distribution, with the needs of local consumers and institutions: ʻāina to market.

Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) : Investing in critical infrastructure, expanding community services and engaging in long-term planning to create thriving, sustainable homesteads like Hale Mōʻiliʻili.

Bridging the Healthcare Gap : Expanding healthcare access by providing support for healthcare workers, breaking down barriers for rural communities and pushing data-driven policies to provide trauma-informed care.

Promoting Public Safety : Establishing a comprehensive statewide framework for tra ﬃ c and roadway safety, removing illegal fireworks and preventing gun violence.

Military Land Leases: Established a Military Leased Lands Advisory Committee to provide guidance on major decisions related to the leases with the intention of benefiting local communities and following the state’s environmental, cultural and economic priorities.

The Green administration is committed to building a Hawaiʻi where everyone has the chance to thrive and future generations can succeed. This policy report reflects the belief that progress is possible when the state governs with intention, listens closely to the communities and acts with courage on behalf of Hawai‘i’s people.

“The work ahead will not be simple. We must continue to confront rising costs, climate threats and economic uncertainty with clear-eyed leadership and fiscal responsibility. But Hawaiʻi has never been defined by what stands in our way — we are defined by how we come together to overcome it,” said Governor Green.

The “Vision for Hawaiʻi’s Future” policy report is available online

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