Office of the Governor — Flag Order — Governor Green Orders Flags To Half-Staff In Observance Of Peace Officers Memorial Day

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI



JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

GOVERNOR GREEN ORDERS FLAGS TO HALF-STAFF IN OBSERVANCE OF PEACE OFFICERS MEMORIAL DAY

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 15, 2026

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag be flown at half-staff at the Hawaiʻi State Capitol, all state offices and agencies and the Hawaiʻi National Guard, effective immediately, in observance of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Flags shall be flown at half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Friday, May 15, 2026, in accordance with a proclamation issued by the President honoring law enforcement officers who have lost their lives or were injured in the line of duty.

“Today, we honor the courage, sacrifice and service of the law enforcement officers who gave their lives protecting our communities,” said Governor Green. “We also recognize the officers across Hawaiʻi and the nation who continue to serve with integrity and commitment every day. Jaime and I extend our deepest gratitude to the families and loved ones of our fallen peace officers, whose sacrifices are carried by generations.”

The Presidential order can be found here.

# # #