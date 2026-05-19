MapHabit Launches Map Builder (Driven by AI) to Help Caregivers and Clinicians Create Support Maps Faster

Map Builder allows users to choose if they want to create a map from scratch or get started with an AI-assisted draft. With Map Builder, users still have complete control over editing and customizing their maps.

MapHabit, an assistive technology platform, is releasing its Map Builder (driven by AI). This new feature helps users get started with a draft map.

With Map Builder, we’re reducing the amount of work it takes to get started while still preserving the personalization and clinical integrity that make MapHabit effective.” — Matt Golden, CEO & Co-Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MapHabit, an award-winning cognitive support platform for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), autism, dementia, and traumatic brain injuries, announced today the launch of Map Builder (driven by AI). This new feature is designed to make creating support maps faster, easier, and more accessible for caregivers, clinicians, and individuals alike.

Map Builder addresses one of the most common challenges users face—creating maps from scratch can take a significant amount of time and effort. By allowing users to describe the activity they want to support, the feature generates a draft map that can be reviewed, edited, and personalized based on individual needs.

“Creating effective support maps requires thought, intention, and care,” said MapHabit CEO and Co-Founder Matt Golden. “With Map Builder, we’re reducing the amount of work it takes to get started while still preserving the personalization and clinical integrity that make MapHabit effective.”

Reducing Effort While Maintaining Control

MapHabit’s approach to AI is grounded in practical, real-world use. Rather than replacing the map creation process, Map Builder is designed to support it, giving users a starting point they can refine and adapt.

Key benefits of Map Builder include:

- Reduced effort: Eliminate the need to build every map from scratch

- Guided creation: Helpful for users who are unsure where to begin

- Faster starting point: Generate a draft map in minutes by describing the task

- Full customization: Edit, adjust, and personalize every step

- Lower barrier to entry: Make it easier for new users to start creating maps

This approach ensures that caregivers and clinicians can spend less time on setup and more time focusing on delivering meaningful support.

Designed for Real-World Use in Care Settings

Map Builder reflects MapHabit’s broader commitment to building tools that work within the realities of care delivery. The feature supports a wide range of use cases, including daily routines, job coaching, therapy preparation, and independent living skills.

Importantly, our platform includes robust, multi-layered proactive monitoring designed to mitigate potential risks and enhance reliability. And, you’ll still be able to modify maps to your liking before finalizing them.

Expanding Access to Effective Support

By reducing the effort required to create maps, Map Builder lowers the barrier to using visual supports more consistently across care teams and environments.

“Visual supports are a gold standard for building routines and independence,” Golden added. “Our goal is to make those supports easier to create and more accessible, so more people can benefit from them in everyday life.”

Map Builder (driven by AI) is now available to MapHabit users in the MapHabit app.

About MapHabit

MapHabit is an evidence-based, award-winning platform that provides cognitive support through step-by-step visual mapping. Based in Atlanta, GA, MapHabit empowers individuals with IDD, dementia, autism, or brain injuries to live more independently while reducing stress and improving communication for caregivers and families. Learn more at www.maphabit.com.

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