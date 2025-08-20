MapHabit and Keystone to Improve Support for IDD and Autism

Girl with IDD playing soccer in a field

MapHabit and Keystone Human Services launched a program to improve member outcomes, better support relationships, and innovate the residential experience.

We are grateful to partner with KHS, a national leader in adopting innovative care models to enhance independence within neurodivergent populations.” — Matt Golden, MapHabit CEO and Co-Founder

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MapHabit, an evidence-based cognitive support platform, and Keystone Human Services (KHS), a leading provider of services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and autism, have launched a year-long pilot program to improve member outcomes, strengthen support relationships, and innovate the residential care experience.

The program began on June 1, 2025, with 10 primary participants in residential and home-based settings, each receiving a MapHabit-provisioned tablet and cognitive engagement kit.

A shared commitment to better outcomes:

KHS seeks solutions to enhance the clinical support provided to the people it supports. MapHabit's neuroscience-based, habit-forming technology platform delivers structured, step-by-step visual guides that promote independence, support routines, and improve communication between members and their circle of support.

“We are grateful to partner with KHS, a national leader in adopting innovative care models to enhance independence within neurodivergent populations,” said Matt Golden, MapHabit CEO and Co-Founder. “The KHS team fully embraces the potential of leveraging visual mapping within their person-centered care plans. Many of their behavioral health programs already leverage desensitization and graduated exposure, so leveraging technology to achieve behavioral outcomes faster has been an organic conversation.”

“This partnership with MapHabit is about empowering people to achieve greater independence in their daily lives,” said Nathan Gerhard, Associate Executive Director of Intellectual Disability Services at KHS. “By shifting to technology that gives people the tools to guide themselves, we’re opening new doors for self-care, personal growth, and improved health. It’s not just about making routines easier. It’s about giving people the confidence and ability to take charge of their wellbeing.”

Program goals include:

- Supporting member goal attainment for IDD and autism communities

- Addressing desensitization, de-escalation, and appointment refusals

- Improving member and primary support satisfaction

- Innovating the residential living experience

Throughout the pilot, MapHabit and Keystone Human Services will track engagement, satisfaction, and goal progress, using data to refine approaches and expand successful strategies to more members in the future.

About MapHabit

MapHabit is an award-winning, evidence-based platform designed to provide cognitive support for individuals living with dementia, intellectual disabilities, autism, or brain injuries. Based in Atlanta, GA, MapHabit uses integrated, step-by-step audio-visual mapping to help individuals accomplish activities of daily living while improving communication and reducing stress for their entire support network. Learn more at www.maphabit.com.

About Keystone

Keystone Human Services is a multi-national human services organization based in Harrisburg, PA. KHS operates in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey, the Republic of Moldova, and India, providing advocacy, services, and supports in early childhood education and family support, mental health, autism, and intellectual, developmental, cognitive, and physical disability. KHS builds communities where everyone can thrive, direct their own lives, establish homes, find meaningful work, pursue education alongside their peers, and fill valued roles in the community. Additionally, KHS provides services through Susquehanna Service Dogs (SSD), Capital Area Head Start (CAHS), Partnerships for People, Key Human Services, Keystone Moldova, and Keystone Institute India. More information can be found at KHS.org and KeystoneMoldova.md.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.