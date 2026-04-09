PFAS Regulation and Litigation Summit Returns to NYC in May 2026 Delegates convene for the annual Summit on PFAS Regulation, Compliance, and Litigation Delegates meet and network at the annual Summit on PFAS Regulation, Compliance, and Litigation

Regulators, legal leaders, and industry professionals to examine PFAS enforcement, compliance, and litigation trends at ACI’s 2026 NYC Summit.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Conference Institute (ACI) is pleased to announce the return of its 3rd Annual Summit on PFAS Regulation, Compliance and Litigation, taking place May 28–29, 2026, at 3 Times Square in New York City.

As PFAS (“forever chemicals”) continue to dominate the regulatory, legal, and public health landscape, 2026 is shaping up to be a pivotal year. With evolving federal priorities, aggressive state-level action, expanding reporting obligations, and litigation moving beyond the multidistrict litigation (MDL), organizations across industries face increasing pressure to understand and manage PFAS-related risk.

This year’s Summit will bring together leading regulators, in-house counsel, law firm attorneys, and industry stakeholders to provide a comprehensive view of the PFAS landscape and deliver practical strategies for navigating compliance, enforcement, and litigation challenges.

A Timely and Comprehensive Program

The 2026 agenda addresses the most pressing topics facing organizations today, including:

• Federal PFAS policy developments, enforcement priorities, and regulatory uncertainty

• State-driven PFAS regulation, including product bans, reporting mandates, and cleanup standards

• The evolving PFAS litigation landscape, including MDL developments and emerging claims

• PFAS risk management strategies, corporate communications, and liability mitigation

• Testing methodologies, data interpretation, and litigation readiness

• PFAS considerations in transactions, M&A, and deal structuring

• Increased scrutiny of PFAS in consumer products, medical applications, and everyday goods

• Global PFAS regulation and cross-border supply chain exposure

A highlight of the Summit is the State Regulators Roundtable, where senior environmental agency leaders will provide firsthand insight into how states are advancing PFAS regulation and enforcement, offering attendees a rare opportunity to understand jurisdictional differences and compliance expectations.

Notable speakers include:

• David Fotouhi, Deputy Administrator, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

• Ed Potosnak, Commissioner, New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection

• Katrina Kessler, Commissioner, Minnesota Pollution Control Agency

Pre-Conference Workshops (May 27, 2026)

Attendees can enhance their experience with in-depth, practical workshops covering:

• Environmental Law Fundamentals 101: A primer on CERCLA, TSCA, EPCRA, RCRA, and federal authority governing PFAS

• Testing for PFAS: Methods, data interpretation, and litigation preparedness

Who Should Attend

The Summit is designed for professionals responsible for managing PFAS-related risk, including:

• Environmental, regulatory, and litigation counsel

• In-house legal and compliance teams

• Product stewardship and regulatory affairs professionals

• Environmental consultants and technical experts

• Industry stakeholders across manufacturing, consumer products, water, and beyond

Networking and Professional Development

In addition to 12+ sessions led by 20+ expert speakers, attendees will benefit from over 6 hours of high-value networking, including an exclusive networking reception. The conference also offers the opportunity to earn CLE credits while gaining actionable, real-world insights.

Early Registration Offer

Professionals are encouraged to register early to secure the best available rate.

Register by April 17, 2026, to save $200 off the standard rate.

For more information, to view the full agenda, or to register, visit: https://bit.ly/3PX7hTR

Event Details

PFAS Regulation, Compliance, and Litigation

May 28–29, 2026

3 Times Square | New York, NY

Registration and full agenda:

https://bit.ly/3PX7hTR

About American Conference Institute (ACI)

The American Conference Institute (ACI), a division of C5 Group Inc., provides world-class conferences and events focused on delivering critical business intelligence to senior decision-makers. ACI’s programs bring together industry leaders, regulators, and experts to address the most pressing legal, regulatory, and business challenges across key sectors.

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