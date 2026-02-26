Celebrating 20 Years of Leadership at ACI’s Flagship Economic Sanctions Enforcement and Compliance Conference

Join us April 29-30, 2026, in Washington, DC or via livestream

WASHINGTON, DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era defined by geopolitical volatility, aggressive enforcement, and rapidly evolving compliance expectations, the American Conference Institute (ACI) will mark a milestone anniversary with the 20th Annual Economic Sanctions Enforcement and Compliance Conference, taking place April 29–30, 2026 at The National Press Club in Washington, D.C.

For two decades, ACI’s flagship sanctions conference has served as a premier national forum where regulators, enforcement officials, in-house counsel, compliance executives, and leading practitioners converge to define the future of U.S. sanctions compliance. What began as a high-level industry gathering has evolved into a cornerstone event for professionals navigating OFAC regulations, cross-border enforcement coordination, financial crime risk, export controls convergence, and emerging geopolitical flashpoints.

A Defining Moment for U.S. Sanctions Compliance

The 2026 program arrives at a pivotal time for U.S. companies and financial institutions. With OFAC intensifying enforcement, cross-agency collaboration accelerating among Treasury, DOJ, Commerce, and State, and sanctions programs expanding across Russia, China, Iran, and Latin America, compliance leaders are under unprecedented pressure to anticipate risk rather than react to it.

This year’s keynote programming includes:

• Update on OFAC Priorities and Recent Trends

• The 2026 Enforcement Playbook and Cross-Agency Coordination

• Sanctions Evasion: Identifying Critical Red Flags in Russia, China, and Iran

• China: Preparing for the Next Wave of Tariffs, Tech Controls, and High-Risk Sanctions

• OFAC Enforcement Unpacked: Practical Lessons from Recent Actions

• A forward-looking Town Hall featuring former senior OFAC, BIS, and DOJ officials delivering candid 6–12 month predictions

Distinguished Faculty Reflecting the Full Sanctions Ecosystem

The 20th annual program brings together an exceptional cross-section of former regulators, enforcement officials, and senior in-house compliance leaders. Senior representatives joining the speaker faculty include:

• Michael Albert Stelzer, Head of Unit-DG FISMA E.S.-Sanctions, European Commission

• Daniel Drake, Deputy Director, Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation, HM Treasury

• Lawrence Scheinert, Associate Director, Compliance and Enforcement, Office of Foreign Assets Control, U.S. Department of Treasury

• Bridget Van Buren (Invited), Chief, Sanctions Compliance Guidance and Outreach, Office of Foreign Assets Control, U.S. Department of the Treasury

Conference Co-Chairs include:

• Rachel Alpert, Partner, Jenner & Block LLP, Former Chief Counsel, OFAC

• Claire McCleskey, Co-Founder, Clarity Compliance Consulting, Former Head of OFAC Compliance, TFI

• Clay Stevenson, Head of Sanctions, Santander US

Additional speakers include senior executives from institutions such as UBS, HSBC, Barclays, Capital One, Stripe, BlackRock, Meta, Mastercard, TD Bank, MUFG, and many others.

20 Years of Defining Best Practices

Over the past two decades, ACI’s sanctions conference has mirrored the transformation of sanctions from a specialized legal discipline into a core enterprise risk function.

The 2026 agenda reflects this expanded mandate with sessions addressing:

• AI-driven screening and risk intelligence

• Stablecoins and compliance under emerging legislation

• Supply chain risks tied to cartel and FTO designations

• Energy sector enforcement vulnerabilities

• Russia price-cap enforcement and maritime evasion

• Sanctions-export controls convergence and the BIS Affiliates Rule

• Payment screening realities in a fragmented regulatory landscape

• Screening investment portfolios amid increased gatekeeper scrutiny

The conference also features concurrent industry-specific tracks for financial institutions, technology companies, energy providers, logistics operators, and multinational manufacturers.

Pre-Conference Workshops: Practical Roadmaps for 2026 and Beyond

On April 28, ACI will host two in-depth, in-person workshops designed to provide actionable compliance frameworks:

• Your Updated Roadmap to Sanctions Compliance Programs: Meeting OFAC Expectations

• Responding to a Suspected Sanctions Violation: Investigation, Remediation, and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Strategy

These workshops examine the five pillars of effective compliance, internal controls, risk assessment, audit functions, training, senior management buy-in, and real-world enforcement response considerations.

Built for Benchmarking and Strategic Networking

In addition to substantive programming, the conference emphasizes structured networking, including a Women in Sanctions Network reception, Rising Stars Breakfast, and multiple dedicated networking sessions.

With participants regularly attending from major financial institutions, technology firms, global manufacturers, and advisory practices, the event has become a critical venue for benchmarking compliance spend, staffing models, AI integration, and enforcement preparedness.

CLE and CPE Accreditation

The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits, making it an essential professional development opportunity for legal, compliance, and finance professionals nationwide.

About the American Conference Institute

For over 40 years, the American Conference Institute has produced high-level conferences that connect regulators, industry leaders, and subject matter experts across sectors. As part of C5 Group’s Global Economic Sanctions Series, the 20th Annual Economic Sanctions Enforcement and Compliance Conference continues ACI’s long-standing commitment to delivering timely intelligence and actionable compliance strategies.

