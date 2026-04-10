USA Today Top Workplace 2026

Premier Trailer Leasing Named a 2026 Top Workplace by USA Today

Integrity drives everything we do. We want to do great work and build a successful business, but always the right way, there are no shortcuts.” — Jim AuBuchon

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Trailer Leasing has been named a 2026 Top Workplace by USA Today, adding to a strong history of national recognition and following the company’s 20 year anniversary in 2025.This latest honor from USA Today follows Premier’s Top 100 distinction in 2021, national Top Workplaces awards in 2023 and 2024, and its 2025 Dallas Morning News Top Workplace recognition. This recognition is a direct reflection of the company’s Culture of CARE in action, built on Commitment, Accountability, Respect, and Empowerment, and guided by its core value, Driven by Integrity."Integrity drives everything we do. We want to do great work and build a successful business, but always the right way, there are no shortcuts." said Jim AuBuchon, CEO of Premier Trailer Leasing. Navolia Bryant, Chief People Officer, added, “Our CEO often says, ‘Run the company like it’s your own.’ That mindset creates a culture of true ownership and accountability. When people are empowered at that level, their work becomes personal, their decisions become intentional, and impact becomes inevitable. At Premier, our team knows they don’t just contribute, they make a meaningful difference every day.”With more than 70,000 trailers operating nationwide, Premier continues to grow while staying grounded in the principles that built the company. As it looks ahead, Premier remains focused on investing in its people, strengthening customer partnerships, and leading the trailer leasing industry with innovation, service, and integrity at the center.About Premier Trailer Leasing:Founded in 2005, Premier Trailer Leasing provides flexible, customer focused trailer leasing and rental solutions including dry vans, reefers, flatbeds, and chassis. Premier operates 42 locations nationwide, employs more than 251 team members, and manages a fleet of over 70,000 trailers.The company continues to invest in technology, safety, and service innovations such as an in-house RoadCARE program which is a 24 hour emergency service program designed to keep customers moving. Known for reliability, responsive service, and a people first workplace, Premier is built on its Culture of CARE and its core value, Driven by Integrity.Learn more at PremierTrailerLeasing.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.