Premier Trailer Leasing Named One of The Dallas Morning News Top 100 Places to Work for 2025

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Trailer Leasing has once again been recognized by The Dallas Morning News as one of the Top 100 Places to Work for 2025, an honor that comes as the company celebrates its 20th year of serving customers across the nation. This recognition follows Premier’s previous Top 100 distinction in 2021 by the Dallas Morning News and also a national Top Workplaces award from USA Today in 2024. Together, these accolades underscore Premier’s ongoing commitment to its Culture of CARE, a core philosophy built on Commitment, Accountability, Respect, and Empowerment, and its pledge to remain Driven by Integrity in every aspect of the business.“At the heart of Premier’s success is our award-winning Culture of CARE,” said Jim AuBuchon, CEO of Premier Trailer Leasing. “Our people-first approach fosters a culture of respect, collaboration, and doing what’s right. That shared commitment is what drives an exceptional customer experience and continues to earn honors like Top 100 Places to Work. We are proud of our team and the integrity they bring to everything they do.”“A strong culture is something you can feel,” said Navolia Bryant, Chief People Officer at Premier Trailer Leasing. “At Premier, every voice is valued and every person has the opportunity to grow. That sense of belonging and purpose is what makes our culture stand out and drives our success.”As Premier looks ahead, the company remains focused on investing in its people, strengthening customer partnerships, and leading the trailer leasing industry through innovation, service, and a steadfast commitment to integrity.About Premier Trailer LeasingFounded in 2005, Premier Trailer Leasing provides flexible, customer focused trailer leasing and rental solutions including dry vans, reefers, flatbeds, and chassis. Premier operates 42 locations nationwide and manages a fleet of more than 65,000 trailers. The company continues to invest in technology, safety, and service innovations such as RoadCARE, its 24/7 emergency service program that keeps customers moving across the country. Known for reliability, responsive service, and a people first workplace, Premier is built on its Culture of CARE and its core value Driven by Integrity.

