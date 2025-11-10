Premier Trailer Leasing Named One of The Dallas Morning News Top 100 Places to Work for 2025
“At the heart of Premier’s success is our award-winning Culture of CARE,” said Jim AuBuchon, CEO of Premier Trailer Leasing. “Our people-first approach fosters a culture of respect, collaboration, and doing what’s right. That shared commitment is what drives an exceptional customer experience and continues to earn honors like Top 100 Places to Work. We are proud of our team and the integrity they bring to everything they do.”
“A strong culture is something you can feel,” said Navolia Bryant, Chief People Officer at Premier Trailer Leasing. “At Premier, every voice is valued and every person has the opportunity to grow. That sense of belonging and purpose is what makes our culture stand out and drives our success.”
As Premier looks ahead, the company remains focused on investing in its people, strengthening customer partnerships, and leading the trailer leasing industry through innovation, service, and a steadfast commitment to integrity.
About Premier Trailer Leasing
Founded in 2005, Premier Trailer Leasing provides flexible, customer focused trailer leasing and rental solutions including dry vans, reefers, flatbeds, and chassis. Premier operates 42 locations nationwide and manages a fleet of more than 65,000 trailers. The company continues to invest in technology, safety, and service innovations such as RoadCARE, its 24/7 emergency service program that keeps customers moving across the country. Known for reliability, responsive service, and a people first workplace, Premier is built on its Culture of CARE and its core value Driven by Integrity.
Linda Tietje
Premier Trailer Leasing
+1 817-764-3377
ltietje@premier-us.net
