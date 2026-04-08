Roderick McClam Pleads Guilty to DUI Manslaughter and Assault

April 7, 2026

(Anchorage, AK) â€“ Today, Roderick McClam, 35, pled guilty to Manslaughter, Assault in the First Degree, Assault in the Third Degree, and Driving Under the Influence for the Sept. 2022 killing of Robert Malone and for the injuries sustained by Earl Malone and Andrew Malone. McClam, while under the influence of alcohol and cannabis, crashed into the Malone’s vehicle at the intersection of Northern Lights Boulevard and Denali Street.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 10, 2022, McClam had been drinking at Al’s Alaskan Inn before getting into a borrowed Jeep Commander and driving away. As McClam was driving himself home from the bar, just before 4:00 am, McClam failed to stop at a red light and crashed into the driver’s side of the Malone’s vehicle. Robert Malone sustained fatal injuries. Earl and Andrew Malone were also injured in the crash. Roderick McClam sustained no injuries. Following the crash, McClam attempted to flee and was stopped by bystanders on scene. Bystanders also assisted the injured until emergency services arrived.

Officers assigned to the Major Collision Investigation Unit (MCIU) with the Anchorage Police Department completed a thorough investigation. McClam’s Breath Alcohol Concentration (BrAC) was .16, twice the legal limit, one hour following the crash. McClam’s blood, seized through a search warrant, showed he had recently ingested cannabis. Traffic cameras followed McClam’s path of travel prior to the crash. McClam exhibited multiple signs of impaired driving, including a failure to maintain his lane of travel, wide turns, and his failure to stop at multiple stoplights. McClam performed poorly on standardized field sobriety testing. McClam, captured in audio recordings on scene, claimed to be fit to drive despite the crash and admitted to alcohol use.

Based on his guilty pleas, McClam will proceed to open sentencing before The Honorable Peter Ramgren on August 6, 2026. For this conduct, McClam faces 15-20 years on both the Manslaughter and Assault in the First-Degree guilty pleas; 3-5 years on the Assault in the Third-Degree plea; and up to 1 year on the DUI plea. McClam has agreed and admitted to the State’s proposed aggravating factors in this case, which include the fact that someone other than the defendant sustained injuries, that he created a risk of imminent physical injury to three or more persons, and that he was on bail for another charge at the time he committed the offense. Specifically, at the time of the offense, McClam was on release for a felony drug charge in Alaska and on probation for separate robbery, burglary and weapons offenses out of Georgia.

This case was prosecuted by Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Ashley D. McGraw with paralegal assistance by Aryel Dilley.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Ashley McGraw at (907) 269-6300 or Ashley.McGraw@alaska.gov.

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Department Media Contact: Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.