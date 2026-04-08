- Utah's Employment Summary: January 2026
SALT LAKE CITY (April 8, 2026) — Utah’s nonfarm payroll employment for January 2026 increased an estimated 0.6% across the past 12 months, with the state’s economy adding a cumulative 10,500 jobs since January 2025. Utah’s current job count stands at 1,755,600.
January’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is estimated at 3.8%, a 0.1% increase from December. Approximately 69,200 Utahns are unemployed. The January national unemployment rate is estimated at 4.3%, 0.1% lower than December 2025.
“Utah’s job market grew more slowly than initially estimated over 2025, with the final annual job growth rate settling at 1.3%,” said Ben Crabb, chief economist with the Department of Workforce Services. “While the labor market slowdown is becoming more widespread, the state’s unemployment rate remains in low territory at 3.8%, and the overall job count continues to expand.”& amp; amp; amp; amp; amp; amp; amp; amp; lt; /p>
Utah’s January private sector employment recorded a year-over-year expansion of 0.8%, or an 11,500-job increase. Four of the 10 major private-sector industry groups posted net year-over-year job gains. The overall gains are led by professional and business services (9,700 jobs), education and health services (5,500 jobs), and financial activities (2,400 jobs). Information (-2,100 jobs), trade, transportation and utilities (-1,700 jobs), leisure and hospitality (-900) and other services (-900 jobs) experienced year-over-year job losses.
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