- Office of Homeless Services launches first day of Project BRIDGE

SALT LAKE CITY (April 30, 2026) — This morning members of Utah’s homeless services system gathered at the Switchpoint Overflow Shelter in West Valley City (3381 S. Redwood Road) to kick off Project BRIDGE. Project BRIDGE is a targeted 100-day effort to create clear pathways to shelter for Utahns experiencing homelessness.

"Project BRIDGE is bringing the right resources to the right people,” said Tyler Clancy, state homeless coordinator. “That means building the full spectrum of infrastructure, housing, behavioral health connections, family reunification, drug treatment and more. We can meet each person where they are and match them with what they actually need to move forward.”

Thursday’s outreach teams included representatives from Odyssey House, Valley Behavioral Health, 4th Street Clinic, The Other Side Village, Soap 2 Hope, First Step House, Housing Connect, The Other Side Academy, Adult Probation and Parole, The Utah League of Cities and Towns, Switchpoint, Shelter the Homeless and Unsheltered Utah. These community partners offered direct intake options for overflow clients drawing from a real-time inventory of available housing, treatment and service options including recovery beds, mental health services and other resources.

”Every person experiencing homelessness has a different story and a different path forward,” said Governor Spencer Cox. “We're investing in the full continuum of care so no one falls through the cracks because the right resource simply wasn't available.”

Outreach teams will continue to work throughout the summer to support individuals in shelter transition to more permanent destinations. Assistance for individuals seeking to reunite with out-of-state family or support networks will be available, including transportation resources to help facilitate safe returns home where appropriate.

Project BRIDGE supports the governor’s strategic approach to homelessness, which is built on three key pillars: accountability for high utilizers in the criminal justice system, expanding access to emergency shelter and affordable housing, and strengthening mental and behavioral health capacity. Together, these priorities are designed to create a more coordinated and effective response that meets immediate needs while supporting long-term stability.

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