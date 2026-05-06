- Utah Homeless Services Board briefed on “high utilizers” in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (May 5, 2026) — Today the Utah Homeless Services Board received a detailed briefing on the impact of “high utilizers.” High utilizers is a term used to define the small group of individuals whose repeated interactions with shelters, law enforcement, courts and emergency medical services are driving significant system costs and overwhelming homeless services. These are also some of the most vulnerable Utahns, often living with complex trauma, untreated mental illness, addiction or some combination of all three.

The groundbreaking report focused on 1,021 individuals in Salt Lake City with four or more arrests within a year. This group accounts for an estimated $51.1 million in annual system costs, including shelter, policing, court and medical expenses. More than 75% of people in the high utilizer population (783 people) are experiencing homelessness. The majority of them have cycled through the system for years and are stuck.

A deeper look at the data revealed that just 255 individuals, the top 25% of high utilizers, account for 50% of all arrests within the group, averaging 11 arrests per person annually. This group alone accounts for $16.1 million in yearly costs, underscoring the outsized impact this population has had on the broader homeless service system.

“Homelessness sits at the intersection of housing, healthcare, public safety, behavioral health and more,” said Nate Meinzer, assistant director of external operations for Utah's Office of Homeless Services. "Many times, these systems exist in silos. Somewhere in the space between them, Utahns in crisis are trying to find a way through. We want to connect people to the services they need to break the cycle."

The briefing highlighted promising local efforts, including Salt Lake City’s Project Connect and Project RIO through the Salt Lake Legal Defender Association. These initiatives focus on the highest-frequency arrestees in the community. Early outcomes show that eight of the top 50 individuals engaged through Project Connect have had no further police contact after receiving coordinated support and intensive case management.

“Homelessness is a top priority for Governor Cox,” said Meinzer. "We have the data, we have models showing results and we have the leadership willing to act on both."

The Board is expected to use this data to continue discussions on coordinated strategies in the coming months. Governor Cox has outlined a three-pillar vision to confront this crisis, backed by nearly $45 million in new investment from the 2026 legislative session.

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