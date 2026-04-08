Public Input Meeting - Williston Frontage Road West

About the Project

The public input meeting is to discuss a proposed extension of Frontage Road West across Chinaman Coulee on the west side of Highway 2 in Williston.

The project consists of connecting Frontage Road West across Chinaman Coulee on the west side of Highway 2 by constructing a stream crossing and road connection.

Meeting Information

When: Wednesday, April 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Where: Williston Community Library, 1320 Davidson Drive, Williston, ND.

Representatives from the City of Williston and AE2S will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

Meeting materials will be available on the City of Williston website at www.cityofwilliston.com/departments/public_works/projects.php#outer-2351.

Ways to Submit a Comment

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by May 13, 2026, with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24452 – Chinaman Coulee” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Jesse Kist at 1815 Schafer Street Suite 301, Bismarck, ND 58501 or Jesse.Kist@AE2S.com.

Special Accommodation

The City of Williston will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Josilyn Bean, HR Director for the City of Williston at 701-713-3800 or josilynb@ci.williston.nd.us. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.