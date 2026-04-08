SalezForge Launches Custom CRM Platform for Sales Teams

SalezForge website homepage SalezForge CRM sales pipeline dashboard Modern sales team using CRM technology

New platform consolidates pipeline management and analytics for sales teams

SalezForge delivers the flexibility needed to close more deals.” — A company spokesperson

LEWES, DE, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SalezForge today announced the launch of its custom CRM platform designed specifically for sales teams seeking to improve productivity and close more deals.Sales teams frequently manage multiple disconnected tools, spend excessive time on manual data entry, and miss opportunities when follow-up tasks fall through the cracks. SalezForge was developed to address these challenges by consolidating essential sales functions into a single, highly configurable platform.The platform offers a Pipeline Manager with fully customizable workflows, a centralized Contact Hub, intelligent Sales Automation, and Revenue Intelligence capabilities that deliver real-time analytics. SalezForge supports a 48-hour onboarding process and integrates with more than 50 business applications including Stripe, Notion, Dropbox, Asana, Zendesk, Intercom, Slack and HubSpot.Early users have reported 2.8 times faster deal cycles and an average win rate of 72 percent.The platform is now available at https://salezforge.com/ with self-service onboarding.About SalezForgeSalezForge is a custom CRM platform built for modern sales teams. The company provides Pipeline Manager, Contact Hub, Sales Automation and Revenue Intelligence tools that feature customizable pipelines, intelligent automation, real-time analytics and rapid onboarding.For more information, visit https://salezforge.com/

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