CAN TV Presents 'The Exit Interview: Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg'

A one-on-one special examining power, accountability, and the future of independent oversight in Chicago

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CAN TV will premiere a new one-hour special, The Exit Interview: Chicago Inspector General Deborah Witzburg, airing Wednesday, April 15 at 8:00 PM, offering viewers an in-depth, unfiltered conversation with one of the city’s most consequential public watchdogs at a pivotal moment in Chicago government. Hosted by CAN TV Executive Director Darrious Hilmon, the program provides a rare sit-down with Deborah Witzburg as she prepares to step down from her role as Inspector General—an office designed to investigate misconduct, waste, and abuse across city government, independent of political influence. Appointed under former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Witzburg’s tenure has been marked by high-profile investigations and a commitment to transparency that often placed her office at odds with those in power. Her departure comes amid growing tension with the administration of Mayor Brandon Johnson and widespread concern among good-government advocates about the future of independent oversight in Chicago.“This is more than an exit interview—it’s a conversation about the role of accountability in our city,” said Hilmon. “What happens when oversight challenges power? And what does it mean when that oversight is perceived as unwelcome?”The special explores:The circumstances surrounding Witzburg’s appointment and mandateThe realities of enforcing independent oversight inside City HallKey moments of institutional friction and political tensionThe broader implications of her departure for Chicago’s futureThrough candid discussion, The Exit Interview examines not just one public servant’s tenure—but the structural and political pressures that define oversight in one of America’s largest cities.PROGRAM DETAILS:Title: The Exit Interview: Chicago Inspector General Deborah WitzburgAir Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026Time: 8:00 PMPlatform: CAN TV (Cable + Streaming)For more information on CAN TV, visit www.cantv.org About CAN TVCAN TV (Chicago Access Network Television) is Chicago’s premier community media organization, dedicated to amplifying diverse voices, fostering civic engagement, and delivering hyper-local programming that reflects the issues shaping the city. CAN TV gives every Chicagoan a voice on cable television by providing training, facilities, equipment, and airtime for residents and nonprofit groups. CAN TV's five local cable channels (19, 21, 27, 36, 42) reach more than one million viewers in Chicago.

The Exit Interview Promo

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