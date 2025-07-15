CAN TV Announces Kenneth Jones as New Board Member

MacArthur Foundation's Ken Jones appointed to CAN TV Board of Directors

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago Access Network Television (CAN TV), Chicago's premier hub for community access news, hyperlocal stories, and educational resources, is pleased to announce Kenneth Jones as its newest Board of Directors member. As Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Equity Officer at the MacArthur Foundation, Jones brings exceptional nonprofit leadership experience and deep commitment to equity initiatives that will help advance CAN TV's mission to amplify Chicago voices across all communities."Kenneth Jones represents the caliber of visionary leadership that strengthens CAN TV's ability to serve every corner of Chicago," said Darrious Hilmon, Executive Director of CAN TV. "His extensive experience in nonprofit operations, financial stewardship, and equity advancement perfectly aligns with our commitment to ensuring all Chicagoans have access to the tools and platform they need to tell their stories."At the MacArthur Foundation, Jones oversees all finance, accounting, information technology, administrative services, and facilities functions while also leading the organization's diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Prior to MacArthur, he served as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at the Annie E. Casey Foundation and held senior finance positions at Fortune 500 companies including Ford Motor Company and Pfizer Corporation."I'm honored to join CAN TV's Board of Directors and support an organization that democratizes media access for Chicago residents," said Kenneth Jones. "CAN TV's mission to provide training, equipment, and airtime to community members aligns perfectly with my commitment to creating equitable opportunities for all voices to be heard."Jones holds an MBA from MIT Sloan School of Management and serves on the boards of several prominent organizations including Mission Investors Exchange, Southern Education Foundation, and Center for Urban Families. He has received numerous honors including the Smart CEO Magazine Executive Management Award and Daniel Burnham Fellowship."Kenneth's appointment strengthens our board's collective expertise in nonprofit management, financial oversight, and equity leadership," said CAN TV's Board Chair Nikki Lang. "His proven track record of advancing organizational missions while championing inclusive practices will be invaluable as we continue expanding CAN TV's reach and impact across Chicago."For more information on CAN TV visit www.cantv.org ABOUT CAN TVEstablished by the City of Chicago in 1983 to maximize the involvement of Chicago residents and groups in cable television, CAN TV delivers over 140 hours of original, hyper-local programming each week. Additionally, CAN TV gives every Chicagoan a voice on cable television by providing training, facilities, equipment, and airtime for Chicago residents and nonprofit groups. CAN TV's five local cable channels (CAN TV 19, 21, 27, 36 and 42) reach more than one million cable viewers in the city of Chicago. In 2024, CAN TV programming earned more than 50.2M live streaming views.

