Esetrix Launches as the Agentic Infrastructure Engine for Enterprise Marketplace Commerce

The intelligent engine powering the next generation of enterprise marketplaces.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What is it?

Esetrix is marketplace infrastructure that runs itself. Eight agentic modules govern suppliers, enrich catalogues with AI, route orders, settle payments, and synchronise inventory autonomously. No human operator coordinates the process. The infrastructure acts, decides, and optimises from live commercial data.

Who is it for?

Retailers, brands, distributors, and importers who want to build and scale multi-vendor marketplace environments without proportional growth in operational headcount. If you have existing customer demand and a clear marketplace opportunity, Esetrix is designed to capture and scale it.

What makes it different?

Where traditional platforms give your team tools to manage complexity, Esetrix removes the need to manage at all. AI is not a feature bolted on. It is the coordination layer connecting every module. Orders route themselves. Catalogues enrich themselves. Exceptions resolve before they reach the customer.

Open architecture connects natively to Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, Boots, QVC, Very, Next, Stripe, Adyen, and more. No re-platforming required. Live in 6 to 8 weeks with no systems integrator.

Proof:

85,000+ retailers and 450+ verified suppliers on the platform. Technology developed since 2018. BuyToGive onboarded 1M+ products in 6 weeks. In The Style added £20M+ stock in 3 weeks. The Roost cut return rates from 22% to 2.7%.

Links:

Website: https://www.esetrix.com

Founded: London, UK



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