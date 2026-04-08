Governor Meyer, DSPC, and Enstructure Announce Permit Issuance for Delaware Container Terminal

WILMINGTON – Governor Matt Meyer announced today that the Department of the Army has issued permits to the Diamond State Port Corporation (DSPC), allowing the DSPC and Enstructure’s public-private partnership to begin the construction of the wharf and dredging activities related to the Delaware Container Terminal (DCT) development in Edgemoor, DE.

Situated on the Delaware River, and three miles northeast of Port Wilmington, DCT will be a state-of-the-art container terminal that will handle up to 1.2 million TEUs of containerized cargo, create thousands of jobs across multiple industries, and enhance the State’s maritime competitiveness. Construction of Phase I is expected to be completed in 2028.

“Nearly two decades ago, Kimoko Harris and his fellow Longshoremen set out to build a state-of-the-art container port. Thanks to the leadership of Secretary Patibanda-Sanchez, Mr. Harris, and the entire Diamond State Port Corporation board, the permits needed to make that dream a reality have finally been granted,” said Delaware Governor Matt Meyer. “The new container terminal at Edgemoor will create thousands of good-paying union jobs for generations to come, re-establish Wilmington as a leading global port, and give Delaware the infrastructure it needs to compete and win the future.”

The permit issuance follows a comprehensive regulatory review by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). During this process, the public-private partnership worked with USACE to conduct further analyses, coordinate independent navigational simulations and studies, and incorporate feedback from local residents, stakeholders, and community partners. The resulting technical analysis plans and findings were submitted to the USACE, the US Coast Guard, the Pilots Association, and other interstate agencies for comment, in support of the permit’s issuance.

“This marks a definitive turning point for the DSPC’s expansion project. The Federal District Court decision by Judge Kearney provided a framework for ensuring that navigation and safety issues are carefully considered,” said Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, who serves as Chair of the DSPC. “Following the Court’s ruling, our team analyzed the decision carefully and engaged the Jacobs Engineering Group, an international firm with decades of experience in maritime infrastructure, to provide additional independent analysis around the project and the issues raised by the Court. We are grateful for the USACE’s thoughtful and reasoned review of these submissions and are excited to continue working with our community stakeholders and begin construction on this project that will result in economic growth for Delaware for years to come.”

“On behalf of the International Longshoreman Association, we would like to thank the Governor and Secretary of State for their support in obtaining the necessary permits for the Edgemoor Port project,” said William B. Ashe, Jr., Vice President of the International Longshoreman Association, which represents thousands of current and future port workers. “We are extremely grateful for their hard work and commitment to help move the project forward. This progress means a lot and upon completion will help generate jobs and economic growth for the State of Delaware.”

With the permits issued, the public-private partnership will begin on-site activities for this transformational project for the State of Delaware, in compliance with all local, state, and federal regulations and following industry best practices.

“We appreciate the collaboration and leadership from the State of Delaware throughout this process,” said Enstructure Co-CEOs Matthew Satnick and Philippe De Montigny. “The issuance of the Department of the Army permits demonstrates our commitment to responsible stewardship of the Delaware Container Terminal project and to safe operations while creating job opportunities, increasing tax revenue, and enhancing the local economy’s connectivity to global commerce.”



Delaware’s federal delegation also offered their praise and support for the new container terminal project.



“This project has always been about creating good jobs for Delawareans, from the men and women of the building trades who will construct this port, to the ILA members who will move the cargo once it’s complete, to the businesses that will grow and benefit up and down our state,” said U.S. Senator Chris Coons. “I spent my first decade in the Senate securing funding to deepen the Delaware River so Wilmington and our region could remain competitive as global shipping evolved. This transformational investment will build on that foundation by creating thousands of good-paying jobs, strengthening our supply chains, and reinforcing Delaware’s role as a gateway to global commerce, while advancing economic growth for Delaware communities.”



“Projects like the Delaware Container Terminal — and the collaboration between leaders in the public and private sector to move it forward — are an essential part of what makes the First State great,” said U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester, a member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee. “Earlier this month, I had the pleasure of meeting with Enstructure and the Diamond State Port Corporation and touring the site of the future terminal. With these permits, we are taking a big step forward in boosting our economy by creating good-paying jobs and strengthening our supply chains.”



“The new Delaware Container Terminal at Edgemoor will play a vital role in keeping Delaware competitive in global trade while creating good-paying union jobs right here in the First State,” said Congresswoman Sarah McBride. “With this permit secured from the federal government, we’ll be delivering real economic growth and new opportunities for Delaware workers and families. I’m proud to have played a role in helping move this project forward that strengthens the port, supports organized labor, and invests in our state.”

About Enstructure

Enstructure owns and operates a network of port infrastructure assets across the East Coast, Gulf Coast, and Inland River System of the United States. Founded in 2016 by co-CEOs Philippe De Montigny and Matthew Satnick, Enstructure provides integrated logistics services to some of the world’s largest companies in the energy, agriculture, food, manufacturing, construction, and public safety sectors. Enstructure defines supply chain operations of the future by ensuring the essential materials and goods that drive the nation’s economy move with precision, transparency, and reliability.

About The Diamond State Port Corporation (DSPC)

The Diamond State Port Corporation (DSPC) is a state-chartered entity established to manage and expand Delaware’s maritime infrastructure, primarily overseeing Port Wilmington and the landmark Edgemoor Container Terminal expansion. The DSPC is governed by a 15-member Board of Directors, comprising a strategic blend of eight ex officio state leaders and seven private-sector experts appointed by the Governor. Under Delaware Code, the board includes the Secretaries of State, Transportation, Finance, and Safety and Homeland Security, alongside the Controller General and key legislative chairs. The DSPC Chair is Delaware Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez, and the Vice Chair is Fred Sears, the former President and CEO of the Delaware Community Foundation. The Interim Executive Director is Brian Devine. The board also features diverse representation from organized labor and business sectors to ensure the Port’s operations align with regional economic goals and the needs of Delaware workers.