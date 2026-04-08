Steven McCullough Joins Operation CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Steven McCullough, founder of One Marine Aircraft Maintenance, is set to appear on Operation CEO, where he shares how resilience, faith, and a commitment to safety shape his leadership and decision-making.Operation CEO is a cinematic docu-series that honors the entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who once served their country and are now building businesses with purpose. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show spotlights the next chapter of America’s heroes by showcasing their resilience, discipline, and mission-driven approach to entrepreneurship. Each episode follows a veteran’s journey from service to success, revealing how the warrior mindset evolves into world-class leadership in business. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, McCullough explores the importance of prioritizing long-term integrity over short-term gain, and breaks down how discipline, operational precision, and a safety-first mindset drive sustainable success in high-stakes industries.“Safety over profit — that’s the standard every aircraft deserves,” said McCullough.Steven’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.operationceotv.com/steven-mccullough63869465

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