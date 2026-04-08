Alice & Bob Unveils Refined Brand Identity as Quantum Computing Moves Towards Early Commercialization

PARIS, FRANCE, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice & Bob , a leader in fault tolerant quantum computing, today unveils an updated brand identity, reflecting the company’s transition from a research-driven startup to a scaling deeptech company.The refined brand identity retains Alice & Bob’s distinctive cat symbol - a reference to its core innovation, the “cat qubit” - while introducing a stronger, more confident wordmark. Since the company’s inception in 2020, the company has taken a series of steps moving away from complex, explanatory design towards a simpler expression of the company’s technology.Alice & Bob’s updated visual identify speaks to how clarity of positioning is becoming increasingly important in the industry as governments, enterprises and investors engage more deeply with quantum technologies."Quantum computing is one of the most technically advanced sectors in the world, yet brand has largely been an afterthought. In the scientific ethos, marketing can sometimes be perceived as a distraction if not worse. As a result, the category remains surprisingly bland and conservative in how it presents itself.“As commercialization picks up pace, that’s starting to change - but slowly. Companies will need to become more recognizable and differentiated - not just in how they present their technology, but in how they position themselves as organizations: places to work, partners, and long-term investments.“We’ve approached brand as a strategic asset from the outset, but it’s something you have to build consistently - this update is about reinforcing that clarity as we scale,” said Niccolo Coppola, Marketing Lead at Alice & Bob.The new brand will be rolled out across all company platforms and communications from today. Further information on Alice & Bob’s brand mascot, Sigma, name and logo story can be found on the company’s website and read about on the blog here About Alice & BobAlice & Bob is a quantum computing company based in Paris and Boston whose goal is to create the first universal, fault-tolerant quantum computer. Founded in 2020, Alice & Bob has raised €130 million in funding and employs more than 200 people.Advised by Nobel Prize winning researchers, Alice & Bob specializes in cat qubits, a technology developed by the company’s founders. Demonstrating the power of its cat architecture, Alice & Bob recently showed that it could reduce the hardware requirements for building a useful large-scale quantum computer up to 200 times compared with competing approaches.

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