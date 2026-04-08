GAME DAY PRIVATE JETS ANNOUNCES FIRST NIL ATHLETE AMBASSADOR

Game Day Private Jets

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This milestone represents the first athlete activation within Game Day’s broader REVUP ecosystem — a scalable model designed to align fans, donors, travel, and NIL into a single revenue-generating platform for college athletics.

A NEW CATEGORY: GAME DAY ATHLETES

The Game Day Athletes platform introduces a new NIL category focused on experiential engagement, storytelling, and fan connection — built around the most powerful force in sports: the game day experience.

As a Game Day Ambassador, Chadwick will generate premium content, fan engagement campaigns, and exclusive experiences tied to Game Day Private Jets’ national travel community.

“Game day in college football is different — it’s emotional, it’s generational, it’s everything,” said Chadwick. “To be part of something that brings fans together in a new way, while also supporting athletes, is something I’m proud to be a part of.”

“Grant represents exactly what we’re building this platform around — high-character athletes, passionate fan bases, and experiences that bring them together,” said Luis Garcia, Founder of Game Day Private Jets. “And a lot of credit goes to Beau Thompson and United Athlete Sports for seeing the bigger picture early — this isn’t just about a deal for one athlete, it’s about building a new model for how athletes, fans, and brands connect around game day.”

SPOTLIGHT: GRANT CHADWICK

Chadwick has built a reputation as a reliable and disciplined presence within one of the most competitive programs in college football and returns in 2026 as one of the top punters in the country.

“I think a lot of people assume flying private is out of reach, but seeing how the Game Day Private Jets platform actually works — especially how Members can come together in the community and split the cost with a group to home and away games — it’s way more attainable than I expected,” said Chadwick. “The passion around the game day experience drives college football, especially here in Baton Rouge. If this helps more fans show up, support their teams, and be part of that atmosphere — that’s a big deal. I’m excited to be part of it.”

Beyond his on-field contributions, Chadwick represents the next evolution of the student-athlete — one who is actively participating in building the future of fan engagement, NIL activation, and the broader college athletics ecosystem.

As part of his role as a Game Day Ambassador, Chadwick will lead the “Maximize Your Hang Time” campaign — a message rooted in spending more time with family, friends, and fellow fans on game day through the Game Day Private Jets platform.

SAME DAY GAME DAY XP — REDEFINING ACCESS

At the core of the platform is what Game Day Private Jets calls “Same Day Game Day XP” — the ability to fly private to a game and return the same day, eliminating hotels, wasted time, and logistical friction.

Sample experiences include:

● $10,000 total aircraft cost for a same-day roundtrip, split across a group of 8

● Approximately $1,250 per person

● Often less than the cost of commercial flights, hotels, and a full weekend trip

BUILT INTO THE REVUP ECOSYSTEM

Game Day Athletes is a core pillar of REVUP — a self-sustaining revenue ecosystem and flywheel designed to generate new, recurring income streams for college athletics.

REVUP brings together:

● Premium travel experiences (charters, shared flights, Game Day Shuttles)

● Engaged fan and donor communities

● Scalable NIL activation

The result is a revenue flywheel where fan participation, travel activity, and membership growth continuously generate funding for both athletics and student-athletes.

Unlike traditional models, REVUP is not a sponsorship — it is an institutional partnership that delivers both revenue generation and year-round fan engagement, setting a new experiential standard for college athletics.

Schools can activate the REVUP platform with little to no upfront cost, either through the support of a key donor or by leveraging their existing donor base to fund the program.

Game Day Private Jets Hype Video

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