Game Day Private Jets Launches New 'By-the-Seat' Same-Day Game Day Experiences for 2026 College Football Season

Game Day Private Jets

Our shuttles make private travel to games more accessible for fans looking to bypass rigid commercial flights and over-priced hotels. We're creating the easy button for college football travel!” — Luis Garcia

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game Day Private Jets, a first-of-its-kind, integrated private travel membership platform built around college athletics, has announced its first series of “by-the-seat” Same-Day Game Day Experiences ahead of the 2026 college football season. Seats go on sale next week.

The program is designed to serve one of the most difficult travel segments in sports: same-day roundtrip access to major college football weekends in markets where commercial air service, hotel inventory, ground logistics, and game-day congestion create friction for donors, alumni, corporate groups, and high-end fans.

Texas Tech Red Raider Club Launch Partnership

The announcement follows Game Day Private Jets’ launch partnership with the Texas Tech Red Raider Club, which will introduce Game Day memberships, individual charter access, shared travel opportunities, and season-long shuttle programming to Texas Tech donors and supporters.

Ryan Rudolph Named Strategic Advisor

Game Day Private Jets also named aviation executive Ryan Rudolph as Strategic Advisor for the shuttle initiative. Rudolph will support route development, carrier coordination, aircraft sourcing, and operational planning as Game Day expands its 2026 schedule, leveraging his Part 380 shuttle expertise with BARK Air and Fly Louie.

Premium By-the-Seat Game Day Experiences

Game Day is building its by-the-seat program around the college football calendar, focused on high-demand matchups, underserved campus markets, and premium same-day roundtrip travel. The model allows travelers to depart on game day, arrive close to kickoff, enjoy ground transportation, attend the game, and return home after the final whistle without multi-night hotel stays or complicated commercial connections.

Roundtrip Same-Day Game Day Experiences are expected to start as low as $1,250 to $1,500 per person on select routes and typically include ground transportation to and from the stadium. For select games, Game Day will arrange turnkey Game Day Tailgates for members.

Game Day has finalized initial shuttle planning for several 2026 college football weekends, with additional routes expected soon. Initial market planning includes routes connected to Texas Tech, University of Houston, SMU, Florida State, LSU, Clemson, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Ole Miss games.

Fans, donors, and corporate groups can create a FREE Game Day Community account at www.gamedaycommunity.com to find their school group, connect with alumni and supporters, and begin planning travel. Paid annual memberships include a Family Membership for $949 and a Business Membership for $8,500. Paid members receive preferred pricing on individual charters, shared flight access, and priority access and pricing for Game Day Shuttles.

Selective Aircraft and Carrier Strategy

To support the rollout, Game Day has developed a selective carrier network across aircraft categories suited for college sports travel, including turboprops, midsize business jets, large-cabin aircraft, and select VIP regional jets for larger groups.

“We are working with a focused group of launch operators as we roll out our initial 2026 shuttle schedules,” said Luis Garcia, Founder & CEO of Game Day Private Jets. “The response from our member communities and school-aligned audiences has been very encouraging. As we open additional routes, we will expand our carrier network with direct operators aligned with our standards for safety, reliability, service, and event-day execution.”

Creating New Value for College Athletics

“This is not just a seasonal product,” Garcia said. “It is a foundational part of what Game Day Private Jets is building. We are bringing together private aviation, regional fan aggregation, premium ground logistics, event hospitality, and college sports demand in a way that has not previously existed at scale.”

Garcia added that each Game Day Shuttle seat sale supports the company’s broader athletics impact model.

“Every seat sold through Game Day Shuttles is designed to do more than move people to a game,” Garcia said. “It helps fuel the Game Day Impact Fund, which creates incremental NIL and marketing opportunities for aligned universities and Game Day Athlete Ambassadors. That is the bigger vision — leveraging our REVUP program to turn premium sports travel into a new value engine for college athletics.”

“Operators value schedule predictability, high-quality demand, and efficient aircraft utilization,” said Rudolph. “By pairing targeted sports demand with disciplined route planning and selective carrier alignment, we believe this can become a repeatable model for premium event travel.”

All shuttle flights are operated by certificated direct air carriers and arranged under the U.S. DOT public charter.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.