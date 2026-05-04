Texas Tech Red Raider Club Partners with Game Day Private Jets to Launch Innovative Community Travel & Revenue Platform

Red Raider Club partners with Game Day Private Jets in support of student-athletes

This new opportunity enhances the game day experience in a meaningful way while strengthening engagement and support for our student-athletes.” — Andrea Tirey, Senior Associate Athletics Director/Development

LUBBOCK, TX, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Red Raider Club has partnered with Game Day Private Jets to launch the REVUP platform, a first-of-its-kind, community-based model designed to enhance donor engagement, streamline game day travel, and generate new, incremental revenue to support Texas Tech student-athletes.

REVUP introduces a structured private travel ecosystem that connects donors and alumni, enabling shared and private charter experiences for both home and away games while creating new revenue streams aligned with NIL opportunities.

“Our donors continue to play a critical role in shaping the future of Texas Tech Athletics,” said Andrea Tirey, Senior Associate Athletics Director/Development. “This new opportunity enhances the game day experience in a meaningful way while strengthening engagement and support for our student-athletes.”



The platform simplifies and enhances the game day travel experience by allowing members to:

• Travel same-day to games and avoid multi-day trips

• Share private aircraft with fellow Red Raiders

• Maximize time on campus

• Reduce traditional travel time and friction

REVUP also serves as a multi-channel revenue platform through memberships, charter activity, and premium experiences such as by-the-seat Game Day Shuttles, while integrating student-athletes as ambassadors to support NIL initiatives.

“Game Day Private Jets was built to transform how athletic programs engage their most valuable supporters,” said Luis Garcia, Founder & CEO of Game Day Private Jets. “REVUP captures both new and existing demand for game day travel and converts it into a meaningful, recurring revenue stream for our athletic program partners.”

Texas Tech becomes the first program to implement Game Day Private Jets’ REVUP platform—setting the foundation for a new category in college athletics that aligns premium travel experiences, donor engagement, and long-term revenue generation.

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About Texas Tech

The Texas Tech athletics department boasts 17 intercollegiate programs as part of the Big 12 Conference. Located in Lubbock, Texas, with an enrollment of more than 40,000 students, Texas Tech is considered one of the nation’s premiere athletics programs with a rabid fan base to match. Texas Tech ranks tied for 20th in college football history with now 43 all-time bowl appearances and has made four recent trips to the Men’s College World Series, was the NCAA Men’s Basketball National Runner-Up in 2019, the NCAA Softball National Runner-Up in 2025 and has national championships in both women’s basketball and men’s track and field. Notable alumni include three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes II as well as Olympic gold medalist Sherryl Swoopes, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Zach Thomas, World Series Champion infielder Josh Jung (Texas Rangers) and current PGA Tour standout Ludvig Åberg.

For more information, please visit TexasTech.com or follow via Facebook, X, Instagram or YouTube.

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About Game Day Private Jets

Game Day Private Jets is a private aviation platform designed for college athletics, creating shared travel experiences that drive revenue and enhance donor engagement.

Learn more: www.FlyGameDay.com

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