Epsilon Announces ETS Version 10, Advancing the Integrated Capital Markets Platform

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epsilon Technologies Group, a capital markets technology solutions provider, today announced a new release of its ETS platform , marking a significant step forward in the evolution of ETS as an integrated front-to-back solution for capital markets functions.With this release, Epsilon introduces expanded valuation, risk, analytics, and accounting capabilities within the core ETS platform. The platform now supports financial institutions across the full lifecycle of capital markets activity, from trade origination and lifecycle management through valuation, risk management, accounting, and hedge accounting.ETS is designed as a structured operational environment that connects workflows, analytics, accounting processes, and data infrastructure within a single framework, providing a complete front-to-back solution supporting end-to-end capital markets operations.The continued development of ETS reflects Epsilon Technologies Group’s broader strategy of building a modern capital markets platform focused on workflow integration, data management, analytics, and automation, while allowing institutions to integrate with existing systems and data environments.About Epsilon Technologies Group‍Epsilon is a vibrant capital markets technology solutions and services firm serving small and medium-sized financial institutions such as regional banks, GSEs, and Federal Home Loan Banks. The Group’s deep expertise embraces every aspect of software development, products, data, technologies, and consulting. Epsilon offers ETS, Principia Analytic System, and pasVal as licensed products, and various innovative, bespoke solutions across a broad set of capital markets domains. Epsilon also offers a full range of independent consulting services, including implementation, advisory, AI, analytics, risk management, accounting, and data modeling.To learn more about Epsilon, ETS, Principia Analytic System, and pasVal, visit www.epsilontg.com

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