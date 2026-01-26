Epsilon Achieves SOC 2 Type I Certification for its Cloud Services

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epsilon Technologies Group announced today that it has completed its SOC 2 Type I audit, confirming that the organization’s cloud services environment and internal controls meet the highest standards for security, availability, and confidentiality as defined by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).The certification covers the cloud platform that supports Epsilon’s hosted solutions: ETS, PAS, and pasVal . The audit confirms that Epsilon’s control environment is designed to safeguard client data and support reliable access to its cloud-based financial technology services.ETS is Epsilon’s flagship trade-management platform , which is available both on-premises or as a hosted SaaS solution. It gives institutions a unified view across their entire balance sheet — including advances, investments, funding, and derivatives — and processes them straight through to its native subledger with automated workflows. Designed for transparency, control, and scalability, ETS enables firms to manage complex balance sheet operations with greater efficiency and precision.“Achieving this certification reinforces the trust our clients place in our technology and in our organization,” said Debashis Sen, CEO of Epsilon Technologies Group. “Strong controls and disciplined operational practices are essential for institutions that depend on us to support their trading, valuation, accounting, and reporting needs.”The SOC 2 Type I achievement reflects Epsilon’s commitment to maintaining a secure and well-governed cloud environment for its hosted solutions. It provides clients with added confidence that Epsilon’s systems operate under a structured and independently assessed control framework.About Epsilon Technologies Group‍Epsilon is a vibrant capital markets technology solutions and services firm serving small and medium-sized financial institutions such as regional banks, GSEs, and Federal Home Loan Banks. The Group’s deep expertise embraces every aspect of software development, products, data, technologies, and consulting. Epsilon offers ETS, Principia Analytic System, and pasVal as licensed products, and various innovative, bespoke solutions across a broad set of capital markets domains. Epsilon also offers a full range of independent consulting services, including implementation, advisory, AI, analytics, risk management, accounting, and data modeling.To learn more about Epsilon, ETS, Principia Analytic System, and pasVal, visit www.epsilontg.com

