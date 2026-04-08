Bomaid Launches ‘Thrive with Bomaid’ Powered by VivaScore®

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New digital wellness platform brings contactless health scanning, personalised wellness insights, and wearable connectivity to Bomaid customers across Botswana

BOTSWANA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Botswana Medical Aid Society (Bomaid), Botswana’s leading open medical aid fund and one of the most established medical aid funds, today announced the public launch of Thrive with Bomaid, a fully branded wellness platform powered by VivaScore®. The launch marks a significant milestone for digital wellness in Botswana: an AI-driven health intelligence application embedded directly within a medical aid offering, available free to all Bomaid customers on iOS and Android.

Thrive with Bomaid enables customers to complete a contactless health scan using their smartphone camera, track key health metrics including blood pressure, heart rate, BMI, stress, and emotional wellbeing, and receive a personalised VivaScore that adapts over time based on more than 70 data points. The platform integrates with leading health apps, home monitoring and wearable devices, bringing all health data into a single, unified view.

The application goes beyond basic tracking. Customers receive tailored weekly health reports, AI-powered nudges to support positive behaviour change, goal-setting tools, and access to a library of over 700 wellness articles and audio content. A built-in points and rewards system encourages consistent engagement, turning everyday health actions into measurable progress.

The platform integrates with Bomaid’s customer administration environment, supporting streamlined customer management and data exchange subject to applicable consent, privacy, and governance controls.

A New Chapter for Customer Wellness

“Thrive with Bomaid represents a significant step forward in how we support our customers. We are moving beyond traditional coverage to offer a digital wellness companion that meets people where they are, on their phones, in their daily routines. This is about making health understanding accessible, personal, and part of everyday life.”

– Moraki Mokgosana, Chief Executive Officer, Bomaid

Thrive with Bomaid brings together contactless biometric capture, AI-driven risk scoring, wearable device integration, and personalised behaviour change support within a single customer-facing application.

Launch

The launch was held at Virgin Active, in Gaborone on Tuesday 7 April 2026. On-site activations included live app demonstrations, branded wellness stations, and health consultations, reinforcing the connection between digital health engagement and physical wellbeing.

The public launch follows an ongoing three months pilot programme which is being conducted with Bomaid’s Well@Work corporate cohort, which includes employees from Engen, PPC, NMI, and AVIS as well as other corporate clients such as Debswana. The pilot is intended to validate both user adoption and sustained engagement, with feedback informing continued refinements ahead of today’s launch and beyond.

Technology Partnership

“Bomaid shares our conviction that health intelligence belongs upstream, before claims, before interventions, in the hands of the individual. Thrive with Bomaid is a proof point for what happens when a forward-thinking medical aid fund and a purpose-built health technology platform come together: customers gain real visibility into their health, and the fund gains the population-level insights needed to drive better outcomes.”

– Simon Spurr, CEO, VivaScore

What Customers Get

Thrive with Bomaid gives customers access to a contactless smartphone-based health scan that captures key biometric signals and contributes to personalised health insights, alongside data from connected devices and customer inputs.

The platform’s proprietary VivaScore® engine combines over 70 data points into a single, personalised health score that adjusts dynamically as new data becomes available. Customers can sync wearable devices from Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Samsung, Polar, Strava, Whoop, and Withings to consolidate all their health data in one place.

The platform delivers automated weekly health reports, AI-driven nudges tailored to individual behaviour and goals, and configurable goal-setting with a points-based rewards system.

A comprehensive content library of over 700 articles and audio resources spans physical, mental, and emotional health.

For Bomaid, the platform provides aggregated population health dashboards and risk stratification insights at organisation level, subject to appropriate consent, governance, and data-sharing controls. The dashboards categorise at both an employer/organisation level and end user level, with necessary governed requirements based on appropriate data sharing and consent.



About Bomaid

The Botswana Medical Aid Society (Bomaid) is one of the largest medical aid funds in Botswana, serving over 90,000 beneficiaries across individual and corporate segments. Guided by its Defend-Growth-Transform strategy, Bomaid is committed to extending the value of membership beyond traditional healthcare coverage through innovation, digital transformation, and personalised customer engagement. For more information, visit www.bomaid.co.bw

About VivaScore

VivaScore®, developed by Alula Health Limited, is an AI-driven health intelligence and data interoperability platform that provides individuals and organisations with a comprehensive, real-time view of health and wellbeing. The platform combines contactless biometric scanning, wearable device data, and a proprietary scoring engine built on over 70 data points to deliver personalised insights, intelligent nudges, and population-level analytics. VivaScore operates across the UK, South Africa, and Botswana, serving insurers, medical aids, employers, and wellness providers. For more information, visit https://vivascore.ai/

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