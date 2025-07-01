Wellcrowd and VivaScore Announce Strategic Partnership Wellcrowd Logo VivaScore Logo

Wellcrowd and VivaScore are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering a smarter, more integrated approach to workplace wellbeing.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wellcrowd and VivaScore Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Workplace Wellbeing

Wellcrowd and VivaScore are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at delivering a smarter, more integrated approach to workplace wellbeing. The collaboration brings together Wellcrowd’s strength in proactive mental health support and mood analytics with VivaScore’s biometric and health intelligence platform to offer comprehensive, real-time health insights for employees and organisations.

Partnership Highlights:

• Integrated Health Intelligence: By linking Wellcrowd’s real-time mood tracking and behavioural risk assessments with VivaScore’s biometric and telematics data engine, the partnership will deliver a more holistic view of employee health.

• Enhanced Risk Stratification: Employers and insurers will benefit from earlier, data-informed identification of emerging health risks – across physical, mental, and behavioural domains.

• Improved Engagement and Outcomes: The combined solution enables dynamic, personalised, and preventative care pathways that increase workforce engagement, improve health outcomes, and support compliance with duty-of-care obligations.

• Technology-Driven Innovation: Both platforms will continue to collaborate on new features that promote interoperability, data accuracy, and proactive employer-led interventions.

“I am thrilled to announce this strategic partnership with VivaScore, which directly supports our mission to create safer, healthier, and more resilient workplaces. Together, we are unlocking a new era of personalised, data-informed support for organisations and their people. This integration brings behavioural science, health data, and real-time insights into a single, actionable solution.”

— Caroline Sidell, Founder, Wellcrowd

“By fusing VivaScore’s biometric intelligence with Wellcrowd’s behavioural and mental health insights, we are enabling a genuinely unified approach to workforce health. This collaboration delivers more than metrics – it creates the foundation for earlier action, smarter decisions, and healthier, more connected teams.”

— Simon Spurr, Managing Director, VivaScore

About Wellcrowd

Wellcrowd is a digital platform designed to support mental health and wellbeing in the workplace. Through daily mood tracking, proactive stress risk assessment aligned with HSE guidelines, and direct access to qualified mental health professionals, Wellcrowd empowers organisations to take informed, preventative action to protect employee wellbeing.

Learn more: https://wellcrowd.co.uk

About VivaScore

Developed by Alula Health, VivaScore® is an AI-powered health intelligence platform that transforms biometric, behavioural, and clinical data into a single, dynamic health score. VivaScore supports early risk detection, drives better health outcomes, and enables smarter health engagement across insurers, employers, brokers, and care providers.

Learn more: https://vivascore.ai

Media Contacts:

Wellcrowd

Caroline Sidell

E: caroline@viavitahealth.co.uk

VivaScore

May Golchin

E: may@vivascore.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.