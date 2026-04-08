REPOWR Appoints Supply Chain Technology Veteran Ron Lazo as Chief Operating Officer

Former Manhattan Associates and Optimal Dynamics leader brings 30+ years of experience to scale REPOWR’s next phase of growth

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPOWR, the collaborative trailer-sharing marketplace transforming how freight equipment is accessed and utilized, today announced the appointment of Ron Lazo as Chief Operating Officer.

Lazo brings more than three decades of experience across trucking and supply chain technology, including leadership roles at Optimal Dynamics and Manhattan Associates, where he helped build and scale enterprise logistics solutions. His career began in trucking operations, giving him a rare combination of frontline industry knowledge and deep technology expertise.

At REPOWR, Lazo will lead operational strategy and execution as the company continues to expand its nationwide trailer-sharing network, scale adoption of its platform, and bring new products, including its Trailer Optimization Platform (TOP) and Hitch AI, to market.

“Ron has spent his career at the intersection of freight operations and technology - exactly where REPOWR is building,” said Chris Hines, CEO of REPOWR. “He understands both the complexity of running a network and the discipline required to scale a platform. As we enter our next phase of growth, Ron’s leadership will be instrumental in helping us move faster, execute better, and deliver even more value to our customers.”

Lazo joins REPOWR at a pivotal time as the company continues to gain momentum across carriers, brokers, and trailer owners seeking more flexible, efficient ways to access and monetize equipment. REPOWR’s platform addresses one of the industry’s most persistent challenges: underutilized trailers and the inefficiencies they create across the supply chain.

“REPOWR is solving a real and meaningful problem in our industry, and doing it in a way that’s both practical and scalable,” said Ron Lazo, Chief Operating Officer at REPOWR. “The opportunity to bring greater visibility, utilization, and flexibility to trailer networks is massive. I’m excited to be part of this journey and help accelerate the impact REPOWR is already making.”

Lazo’s appointment underscores REPOWR’s commitment to building a leadership team with deep operational expertise and a track record of delivering results in complex, high-growth environments.

About REPOWR

REPOWR is a logistics platform for accessible trailer capacity. Thousands of trusted carriers, shippers, 3PLs, leasing companies, and OEMs collaborate with us to facilitate over 20,000 interchanges every year. The REPOWR marketplace has unlocked over 60,000 trailers and facilitated over $30,000,000 in earnings for fleets to date. With REPOWR you can share more, move more, and earn more. Learn more at REPOWR.com.

For press inquiries, contact laura@repowr.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.