REPOWR Names Freight-Tech Leader Todd Waldron as Chief Commercial Officer

Todd Waldron, CCO

Former Truckstop, J.B. Hunt, and C.H. Robinson leader joins REPOWR to accelerate network growth and commercial expansion

As we continue expanding our marketplace and launching new products, Todd’s leadership will help us accelerate growth while staying relentlessly focused on delivering value to customers.” — Chris Hines, CEO

CHATTANOOGA, TN, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- REPOWR, the collaborative trailer-sharing marketplace transforming how freight equipment is accessed, optimized, and monetized, today announced the appointment of Todd Waldron as Chief Commercial Officer.

Waldron brings more than 15 years of transportation and logistics experience spanning carrier operations, freight brokerage, marketplace technology, and commercial leadership. In his new role, he will lead REPOWR’s commercial strategy, customer growth, partnerships, and network expansion as the company continues scaling its trailer-sharing platform nationwide.

Most recently, Waldron served as Vice President of Carrier Experience at Truckstop, where he led carrier retention strategy, AI-powered onboarding initiatives, and marketplace growth across the carrier ecosystem. Prior to Truckstop, he was CEO of Q Carriers, Inc., overseeing both trucking and 3PL brokerage operations.

Earlier in his career, Waldron spent six years at J.B. Hunt Transport, where he led a brokerage branch and helped develop J.B. Hunt 360, one of the industry’s earliest digital freight marketplaces. He also held multiple leadership roles during more than five years at C.H. Robinson in carrier sales, account management, and operations.

“Todd understands freight from every angle - carrier operations, brokerage, digital marketplaces, and customer experience,” said Chris Hines, CEO of REPOWR. “He’s spent his career building relationships and scaling networks in transportation, which aligns perfectly with where REPOWR is headed. As we continue expanding our marketplace and launching new products, Todd’s leadership will help us accelerate growth while staying relentlessly focused on delivering value to customers.”

Waldron joins REPOWR during a period of rapid momentum for the company, including the rollout of new solutions such as Hitch, REPOWR’s AI-powered trailer access layer, and TOP, the company’s Trailer Optimization Platform focused on automated capacity planning and repositioning execution.

“REPOWR is solving one of the most overlooked challenges in freight - trailer optimization,” said Todd Waldron, Chief Commercial Officer at REPOWR. “What drew me to the company is the combination of practical technology, marketplace scale, and a team that deeply understands transportation operations. The opportunity to create a more flexible and efficient trailer ecosystem is enormous, and I’m excited to help grow the network and expand the impact REPOWR is already making across the industry.”

Waldron’s appointment further strengthens REPOWR’s executive leadership team as the company continues building a more connected, efficient, and collaborative freight ecosystem.

About REPOWR

REPOWR is a logistics platform for accessible trailer capacity. Thousands of trusted carriers, shippers, 3PLs, leasing companies, and OEMs collaborate with us to facilitate over 20,000 interchanges every year. The REPOWR marketplace has unlocked over 60,000 trailers and facilitated over $30,000,000 in earnings for fleets to date. With REPOWR you can share more, move more, and earn more. Learn more at REPOWR.com.

For press inquiries, contact laura@repowr.com.

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