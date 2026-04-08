AltDigitize named in FinTech Global's WealthTech100 2026

Australia's first licensed tokenization venue recognised among the top 100 innovators redefining global wealth management

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AltDigitize, Australia's first licensed primary and secondary transaction venue for tokenized financial instruments, has been named in the WealthTech100 for 2026 by FinTech Global. Selected from more than 1,300 companies worldwide, AltDigitize was recognised for demonstrating the strongest combination of innovation, industry impact, and potential to scale at a moment of profound change across wealth management, private banking, and asset management. Now in its eighth year, the WealthTech100 is published annually by FinTech Global, whose research team and industry experts assess the global market to identify the 100 companies driving the most meaningful change in the wealth management sector.Marina Goche, CEO AltDigitize said “Being included in this global list is a tremendous honour. Asset and wealth managers are navigating one of the most transformational periods the industry has seen - increasing client demand for tokenized real world assets, the great wealth transfer, evolving regulatory frameworks, and the accelerating impact of AI and digital finance. Regulated tokenization sits at the heart of addressing these challenges, removing the boundaries that once limited how products are structured, distributed, and accessed by investors. AltDigitize is already working with asset managers and wealth managers to make that a reality. For those who have not yet explored what tokenization can do for their business and their clients, now is the time.”The shift toward tokenized real world assets is creating new possibilities for how wealth managers serve their clients and how asset managers bring their products to market. AltDigitize provides the regulated transaction venue at the centre of that shift, covering the full investment lifecycle from issuance, trading, settlement, and ongoing asset management across equities, fixed income, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, social and green finance.About AltDigitizeAltDigitize is Australia’s first licensed, award-winning tokenization venue for financial instruments. The platform supports the full investment lifecycle across a broad range of asset classes, providing asset managers and wealth managers with a compliant, efficient pathway into the tokenized asset space.About FinTech GlobalFinTech Global is the world’s leading provider of FinTech information services, B2B media products, and industry events. FinTech Global informs, promotes, and connects FinTech buyers, sellers, investors, and innovators worldwide. The full WealthTech100 list is available at www.WealthTech100.com

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