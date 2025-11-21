AltDigitize wins IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Award 2025

Streamlining the path from issuance to investment in tokenized assets.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AltDigitize , Australia’s first licensed primary and secondary transaction venue for tokenized financial instruments, has been named a winner in the IBS Intelligence Global FinTech Innovation Awards 2025 (Best in Class ESG Implementation). This award honours organizations that have demonstrated exceptional innovation and impact in financial technology across global markets. AltDigitize was selected for its leadership in applying tokenization to sustainable finance as well as the strength of its growing tokenized social and green bond programme.Marina Goche, CEO of AltDigitize, commented: “We are delighted to receive this recognition from IBS Intelligence. With 600+ submissions across more than 50 countries, being selected for this award is a tremendous honour. Sustainable finance is entering a new era, and regulated tokenization is enabling greater transparency, broader participation, and deeper impact. We are proud that AltDigitize can help issuers bring forward the next generation of social and green financial instruments. For investors, this opens the door to new, regulated tokenized sustainable products that enhance portfolio diversification while supporting measurable environmental and social outcomes”AltDigitize is reshaping how financial products come to market by offering a fully regulated tokenization venue that brings compliance, efficiency, and transparency to every stage of the investment journey. From issuance through to primary and secondary trading, settlement, and ongoing lifecycle management, AltDigitize supports a diverse spectrum of tokenized assets, including equities, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, and social and green bonds. As institutions increasingly recognise the power of tokenization to improve capital formation and broaden investor access, several high-profile issuances are poised to move forward in the year ahead, signalling a meaningful shift toward the future of digital finance.About AltDigitizeAltDigitize, an award winning, regulated tokenization venue, streamlines the investment process. Issuers of a wide range of asset classes can digitize their products with AltDigitize. AltDigitize is dedicated to advancing transparent, accessible, and secure digital finance with a focus on regulatory compliance and industry standards.About IBS IntelligenceEstablished in 1991, UK headquartered IBS Intelligence is the leading global pure-play Financial Technology research, news analysis, and advisory firm. IBSi’s Sales League Table is considered the global industry barometer ranking leading banking technology suppliers. Its research reports comprehensively cover international suppliers across all Banking Technology & Financial Technology systems and are also distributed by Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and S&P Capital IQ.Contact AltDigitize

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.