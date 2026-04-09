Penta Security Wins Three Categories at the 2026 Globee® Cybersecurity Awards

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, April 9, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Penta Security, a leading cybersecurity solutions provider, has been recognized with three Silver awards at the 2026 Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, spanning the categories of Data Security, Web Application Firewall (WAF), and Security as a Service (SECaaS) Solution.

The Globee Cybersecurity Awards annually evaluate security products and solutions from around the world, assessing technological excellence and innovation. This year, Penta Security earned recognition across all three submitted categories.

D.AMO, Penta Security's data security solution, received its award in the Data Security category for its technical excellence in centralized management, data visibility, and efficient key management. WAPPLES, the company's web application firewall, was recognized in the Web Application Firewall category for enhancing firewall reliability through proactive security management. Cloudbric WAF+ claimed the Security as a Service Solution award, further validating its competitiveness as a specialized SECaaS offering.

This recognition adds to Penta Security's growing track record on the global awards stage. The company previously won three categories at the 2024 Globee Awards in Security Hardware, Data Security, and Web Application Security. Earlier this year, Penta Security swept eight categories at the 2026 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, including Best Cybersecurity Company, Web Application Security, Data Security Platform, and Passwordless Authentication.

The Globee Awards organization noted that Penta Security's wins reflect performance and innovation that surpasses industry benchmarks, with the company's expertise and real-world market impact validated through evaluation by industry professionals.

"This recognition demonstrates that Penta Security's security technologies meet global standards," said Jihae Lee, CCO (Chief Compliance Officer) of Penta Security. "Building on the product competitiveness confirmed through consecutive international award wins, we will continue to proactively address the evolving demands of the global market."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.