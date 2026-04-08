Apolo Expands AI Launchpad with MTR CrossCheck: AI-Powered Mill Test Report Validation

New application cross-checks mill test reports from any mill, in any format, against buyer specifications before material moves downstream.

Teams are spending hours going through MTRs just to make sure everything lines up. We wanted to give them a way to do that work faster without losing confidence in the result.” — Bill Kleyman, CEO of Apolo

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 8, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apolo today launched MTR CrossCheck , a mill test report validation application for steel pipe distributors and their supply chain partners across the manufacturing and oil & gas industries. It reads incoming MTRs from any mill, in any format, and cross-checks every parameter across chemistry, mechanicals, dimensions, test results, and marking requirements. against the buyer’s spec, and flags deviations before the material moves downstream.MTR CrossCheck became the newest application within Apolo AI Launchpad — a secure AI deployment platform purpose-built for heavy and regulated industries.Organizations running MTR CrossCheck in production have reported:- 80% reduction in MTR review cycle time. What used to take hours of manual cross-referencing now runs in minutes per order.- 55% fewer manual parameter checks. QC staff spend their time on judgment calls, not line-by-line comparisons.- 40% faster proposal handling. Quicker material acceptance means quicker quoting and commitment to end customers.Built for the Entire Pipe Supply ChainMTR CrossCheck serves anyone who needs to verify material certifications against a specification — pipe suppliers and stocking distributors validating incoming mill shipments, fabricators checking certs against project specs before welding, EPC contractors verifying compliance before installation, and OEMs confirming raw material meets requirements at receiving. If your operation touches an MTR, this tool is built for you.How MTR CrossCheck WorksMTR CrossCheck automatically ingests mill test reports in PDF, scanned images, or any common document format — across multiple mills simultaneously. It extracts key parameters: chemistry, mechanicals, dimensions, test results, and marking requirements, and compares them against the buyer’s specifications – delivering clear pass, fail, or flagged results without manual intervention. Every inspected line is logged with comparison results, providing full traceability for quality managers at any point in the supply chain.The solution is designed to handle the legacy structural chaos inherent in real-world supply chains: different mills produce MTRs in different formats, and distributor specifications vary by customer and order type. MTR CrossCheck uses AI-powered document understanding to extract the right parameters from the right places regardless of document structure — whether the relevant data appears in a table, a block of text, or an embedded image.Your Data Stays Under Your ControlMTR CrossCheck is delivered through the Apolo AI Launchpad — Apolo’s secure, industry-tailored AI platform. Applications run on-premises or in a private cloud environment, keeping all data fully within the customer’s control. The platform is ISO 27001-certified and SOC 2 Type 2-compliant, meeting the security and compliance requirements of regulated industries.“Teams are spending hours going through MTRs just to make sure everything lines up,” said Bill Kleyman, CEO of Apolo. “We wanted to give them a way to do that work faster without losing confidence in the result.”AvailabilityMTR CrossCheck is available now through the Apolo AI Launchpad. Organizations can learn more and request a demonstration at https://apolo.us/mtr About ApoloApolo is a secure AI platform provider that helps organizations in regulated industries move from AI complexity to measurable business outcomes — without compromising on data sovereignty or compliance. Through the Apolo AI Launchpad, companies across manufacturing, energy, construction, government, and finance access production-ready AI applications that deploy on-premises or in private cloud environments in days, not months. Apolo is ISO 27001-certified and SOC 2 Type 2-compliant. Learn more at https://apolo.us

Apolo MTR CrossCheck: Faster Sales Turnaround with MTR AI Automation

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