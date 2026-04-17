Apolo and Volta Insite Partner to Bring AI-Powered Equipment Monitoring to Mid-Market Asset-Intensive Industries

Apolo and Volta Insite Announce Collaboration

The collaboration pairs Volta Insite’s electrical intelligence with Apolo AI Launchpad, giving asset-heavy companies a faster path from data to decisions.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Most asset-heavy companies know they should be monitoring their critical equipment more closely. The problem isn’t awareness — it’s the gap between buying a sensor and actually getting useful, plain-language answers about what’s happening on the factory floor. Apolo and Volta Insite are working together to close that gap. Under a new partnership, the two companies are combining Volta’s electrical monitoring hardware and analytics engine with Apolo’s AI Launchpad application platform to deliver a turnkey monitoring solution built for mid-sized manufacturers — companies with real equipment risk but without dedicated predictive-maintenance teams.How It WorksVolta Insite’s sensor platform captures high-resolution electrical data from industrial equipment — current, voltage, and waveform shape at one-second intervals. The analytics system uses that data to detect anomalies that go well beyond simple power quality: shifts in work cycles, changes in mechanical load, even variations in input material quality. In one case, Volta identified that a paper goods manufacturer’s industrial mixer was running harder than usual, not because the machine was failing, but because the batch hadn’t been mixed with enough water.That kind of insight is powerful, but historically it’s been delivered through a combination of automated alerts and human application engineers interpreting the data. The Apolo partnership changes the delivery layer. Through PowerSense — AI Launchpad's new application — Apolo builds a customized AI interface on top of Volta’s data stream, filtering, prioritizing, and translating electrical signals into operational language that plant managers and executives can actually act on.What the Customer GetsA company signs up and receives Volta’s sensor hardware — a portable sensor package that can be temporarily attached to equipment. Once connected, data flows automatically into Volta’s backend. When deployed from AI Launchpad, Apolo’s PowerSense application takes over the customer-facing experience: a dashboard tailored to the facility, alerts ranked by business impact rather than raw electrical deviation, and diagnostic recommendations that explain what’s happening in terms the operations team understands.The difference between “you have a 7% voltage sag on Unit 12” and “your mixer is working 30% harder than last week — check the batch composition” is the difference between an alert that gets ignored and one that saves $1 million in product.Why This PartnershipVolta Insite has spent years building the hard part: reliable sensor hardware, a growing library of equipment signatures across industries, and an analytics engine that can distinguish a failing belt from a thunderstorm. That depth of domain expertise is exactly what makes the data valuable — and it's also what makes the presentation layer matter. A facilities engineer reads a waveform chart differently than a VP of Operations reads a quarterly risk summary.Apolo’s Launchpad is designed specifically for this kind of problem. It’s a platform for building customized AI applications on top of domain-specific data sources. For each client, Apolo configures the interface, alert logic, and reporting to match how the company actually operates — not a one-size-fits-all dashboard, but a purpose-built tool tailored to the customer’s equipment, team structure, and decision-making process.In Their Words"Volta Insite doesn't just watch machines, it watches the electricity that feeds them. From that signal alone, we can tell you your mixer is fighting a bad batch, your motor windings are trending toward failure, or you have a ground fault developing in a distribution circuit. That's process intelligence, asset health, and electrical fault detection in a single platform. The partnership with Apolo solves the last mile: getting that intelligence in front of a facilities engineer as a pinpoint fault location and in front of a plant director as a risk-and-cost narrative. The diagnosis is only as valuable as the decision it triggers — and that means every stakeholder needs to receive it in the language that moves them to act."— Denis Kouroussis, CEO, Volta Insite“Our clients already trust us to build AI tools around their specific operations. Adding Volta’s electrical monitoring to that mix was a no-brainer — it’s one of the few technologies where the data actually gets more useful the longer you collect it. We’re taking a deep, specialized data source and making it part of how our clients run their facilities day to day.”— Bill Kleyman, CEO, ApoloAvailabilityCompanies interested in getting started with PowerSense can reach out directly to Apolo at start@apolo.us. Both Apolo and Volta Insite will also be presenting at DCW 2026 in Washington, D.C., on April 20-23, 2026 — a chance to meet both teams in person and talk through what it would look like for your facility.About ApoloApolo builds and deploys the AI Launchpad – a suite of pre-built, industry-specific applications for mid-market companies in data center construction, manufacturing, metals, oil & gas, and other real-economy industries. Each application is deployed on-prem or in customer-controlled environments and is ready to run in weeks, not months. Apolo operates on its private GPU infrastructure and serves open-weight models with no dependency on third-party AI providers. ISO 27001- and SOC 2 Type 2-certified. Learn more at https://apolo.us/ About Volta InsiteVolta Insite provides AI-driven electrical monitoring for industrial facilities and data centers. Their sensor platform captures high-resolution electrical data and applies domain knowledge and AI to detect electrical anomalies, predict failures, and uncover operational inefficiencies. Learn more at https://voltainsite.com/ Media ContactsApolo: Uri Soroka, pr@apolo.us, 954.887.1199Volta Insite: Amber Pendlay, apendlay@voltainsite.com, 704.604.7764

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