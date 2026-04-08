Neuroendoscopy Advances Highlighted at NEUROENDOCON 2026 in Jaipur
Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting on percutaneous endoscopic lumbar discectomy at Neuroendocon 2026 in Jaipur
Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting on trigeminal neuralgia Endoscopic techniques in myriad of pathologies at Neuroendocon 2026 in Jaipur
The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India.
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, invited faculty at NEUROENDOCON 2026, discusses advances in minimally invasive neurosurgery and endoscopic techniques.
The conference featured sessions on neuroendoscopy, skull base surgery, hydrocephalus management, and endoscopic spine techniques .
Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla participated as invited faculty and contributed to sessions focusing on clinical application and evolving neuroendoscopic techniques. He is associated with Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, a center specializing in neurology and neurosurgery.
In a session on percutaneous endoscopic lumbar discectomy, he discussed the importance of patient selection and surgical planning in minimally invasive spine procedures. The approach aims to reduce tissue disruption and support faster recovery.
He also participated in discussions on microvascular decompression for trigeminal neuralgia, highlighting technical considerations in identifying neurovascular conflict and performing decompression safely.
In another presentation, he addressed endoscopic resection of pituitary microadenomas, focusing on the role of imaging and endoscopic visualization in improving surgical precision.
Commenting on developments in the field, Dr. Rao said, “Minimally invasive neurosurgery is increasingly focused on precision and individualized decision-making, with the goal of improving outcomes while preserving normal anatomy.”
The conference program also included discussions on extended endonasal skull base approaches, transorbital neuroendoscopic techniques, and the integration of imaging technologies in neurosurgery.
Across sessions, a common theme was the growing emphasis on precision-based interventions and improved patient outcomes.
More information about Dr. Rao’s Hospital is available at https://drraoshospitals.com.
NEUROENDOCON 2026 provided a platform for knowledge exchange on emerging techniques in neuroendoscopy and minimally invasive neurosurgery.
Mohana Rao Patibandla
Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP
+91 90100 56444
info@drraoshospitals.com
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