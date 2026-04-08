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Neuroendoscopy Advances Highlighted at NEUROENDOCON 2026 in Jaipur

Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting on percutaneous endoscopic lumbar discectomy at Neuroendocon 2026 conference in Jaipur

Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting on percutaneous endoscopic lumbar discectomy at Neuroendocon 2026 in Jaipur

Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting on trigeminal neuralgia endoscopic techniques at Neuroendocon 2026 conference in Jaipur

Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting on trigeminal neuralgia Endoscopic techniques in myriad of pathologies at Neuroendocon 2026 in Jaipur

Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting on endoscopic pituitary surgery at Neuroendocon 2026 conference in Jaipur

Dr Mohana Rao Patibandla presenting on endoscopic pituitary surgery at Neuroendocon 2026 in Jaipur

State-of-the-art biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, equipped with advanced imaging and surgical technology for neurovascular and minimally invasive procedures.

The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India.

A modern neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, equipped with surgical microscopes, neuronavigation systems, and high-resolution monitors for precision surgeries.

The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, invited faculty at NEUROENDOCON 2026, discusses advances in minimally invasive neurosurgery and endoscopic techniques.

Minimally invasive neurosurgery is increasingly focused on precision and individualized decision-making, with the goal of improving outcomes while preserving normal anatomy.”
— Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital
JAIPUR, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, April 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 12th Anniversary Conference of the Neuroendoscopy Society of India, NEUROENDOCON 2026, was held in Jaipur, bringing together neurosurgeons and researchers to discuss developments in minimally invasive brain and spine surgery.

The conference featured sessions on neuroendoscopy, skull base surgery, hydrocephalus management, and endoscopic spine techniques .

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla participated as invited faculty and contributed to sessions focusing on clinical application and evolving neuroendoscopic techniques. He is associated with Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, a center specializing in neurology and neurosurgery.

In a session on percutaneous endoscopic lumbar discectomy, he discussed the importance of patient selection and surgical planning in minimally invasive spine procedures. The approach aims to reduce tissue disruption and support faster recovery.

He also participated in discussions on microvascular decompression for trigeminal neuralgia, highlighting technical considerations in identifying neurovascular conflict and performing decompression safely.

In another presentation, he addressed endoscopic resection of pituitary microadenomas, focusing on the role of imaging and endoscopic visualization in improving surgical precision.

Commenting on developments in the field, Dr. Rao said, “Minimally invasive neurosurgery is increasingly focused on precision and individualized decision-making, with the goal of improving outcomes while preserving normal anatomy.”

The conference program also included discussions on extended endonasal skull base approaches, transorbital neuroendoscopic techniques, and the integration of imaging technologies in neurosurgery.

Across sessions, a common theme was the growing emphasis on precision-based interventions and improved patient outcomes.

More information about Dr. Rao’s Hospital is available at https://drraoshospitals.com.

NEUROENDOCON 2026 provided a platform for knowledge exchange on emerging techniques in neuroendoscopy and minimally invasive neurosurgery.

Mohana Rao Patibandla
Patibandla Narayana Swamy Neurosciences LLP
+91 90100 56444
info@drraoshospitals.com
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Neuroendoscopy Advances Highlighted at NEUROENDOCON 2026 in Jaipur

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