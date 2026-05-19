From Brain Surgery to Institution Building: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla on India’s Regional Neurosciences Future

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla explaining advanced brain mapping and neuronavigation technology used in modern minimally invasive neurosurgery at Dr. Rao’s Hospital (International Institute of Neurosciences), Guntur. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla interacting with patients and families during a neurological health consultation and awareness initiative in rural Andhra Pradesh. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla to speak at TEDx Mumbai on August 3rd, 2025, representing excellence in global neurosurgery.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla discusses the journey from advanced neurosurgery to building regional neurosciences infrastructure in India.

Advanced neurosciences care should not remain limited to metro cities. Accessibility and early intervention can change neurological outcomes across India.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Brain Surgery to Institution Building: Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla Highlights the Growing Need for Advanced Regional Neurosciences Infrastructure in IndiaAs neurological disorders continue rising across India, healthcare experts are increasingly emphasizing the need for advanced neurosciences infrastructure beyond major metropolitan cities. Stroke, traumatic brain injuries, spinal disorders, neuro-oncology cases, and pediatric neurological conditions are placing growing pressure on India’s healthcare systems, particularly in regional areas where access to specialized care remains limited.The conversation around neurosciences in India is gradually expanding beyond surgery alone toward long-term institution building, technology integration, and regional accessibility. Advanced specialties such as minimally invasive neurosurgery , endovascular stroke intervention, neuro-navigation, skull base surgery, and neurocritical care now require highly specialized ecosystems involving multidisciplinary teams and sophisticated infrastructure.Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital (International Institute of Neurosciences) in Guntur , Andhra Pradesh, believes India’s future healthcare growth will increasingly depend on strengthening advanced regional neurosciences systems.After completing neurosurgical training in India, Dr. Patibandla pursued further international exposure across multiple neurosciences subspecialties including minimally invasive skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, neuro-oncology, functional neurosurgery, and cerebrovascular and endovascular neurosurgery in the United States.According to Dr. Patibandla, expanding advanced neurological care beyond traditional metropolitan centers is becoming increasingly important as neurological disease burden continues to rise nationwide.“Advanced neurosciences care should not remain limited to a few urban centers. Timely accessibility, technology-driven treatment, and specialized infrastructure can significantly improve neurological outcomes for patients across regional India,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla.Over the last decade, India has witnessed rapid advancement in neurosciences technology including minimally invasive spine surgery, endoscopic skull base surgery, intraoperative neuro-monitoring, AI-assisted imaging, robotic guidance systems, and navigation-guided neurosurgery. These developments are gradually reshaping how complex brain and spine disorders are diagnosed and treated.Healthcare analysts believe regional neuroscience institutions may play an increasingly important role in reducing treatment delays, improving stroke response systems, strengthening neurotrauma care, and expanding rehabilitation accessibility closer to where patients live.Dr. Rao’s Hospital (International Institute of Neurosciences) was established with a focus on advanced brain, spine, and nerve care in Andhra Pradesh, reflecting a broader movement toward decentralization of specialized neurosciences services in India.Experts also note that the future of neurosciences will likely be shaped by artificial intelligence, precision imaging, robotics, minimally invasive surgery, and multidisciplinary neurocritical care systems. As these technologies evolve, institution building in neurosciences is increasingly being viewed as a long-term healthcare infrastructure priority rather than simply a clinical expansion.“Institution building in neurosciences is ultimately about creating sustainable systems that combine expertise, accessibility, ethics, and technology for future generations of patients,” Dr. Patibandla added.As India continues modernizing its healthcare systems, advanced regional neurosciences ecosystems are expected to become increasingly important in improving accessibility, reducing healthcare inequality, and supporting the country’s growing neurological care demands.About Dr. Rao’s Hospital (International Institute of Neurosciences)Dr. Rao’s Hospital (International Institute of Neurosciences) is a specialized neurosciences center based in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, focused on advanced brain, spine, and nerve care including neurosurgery, neurology, spine surgery, stroke care, neuro-oncology, minimally invasive neurosurgery, and neurocritical care.Media Contact:Dr. Rao’s Hospital (International Institute of Neurosciences)Old Bank Road, Kothapet, Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaPhone: +91 9010056444Email: info@drraoshospitals.com

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla on Expanding Advanced Neurosciences Care Beyond Metro Cities

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