Indian Neurosurgeon Selected to Present Advanced CVJ Surgery at SBNS100 in London

Official invitation email confirming Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla’s selection to present at the SBNS100 Meeting in London, October 2026. The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured among Forbes India’s game-changing leaders, recognized for excellence in advanced neurosurgery and innovation in brain and spine care. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla featured alongside Sridhar Vembu and Ananya Birla in Mid-Day’s Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2026 list.

Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla will present advanced CVJ surgery for failed fusion at the SBNS100 Meeting in London, highlighting outcomes in complex cases.

Revision surgery at the craniovertebral junction remains one of the most challenging areas in neurosurgery. Our experience suggests transnasal endoscopic approaches can provide a safe and effective.” — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao’s Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a significant development highlighting India’s growing role in advanced neurosurgery, leading neurosurgeon Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla has been selected to present his clinical work at the SBNS100 Meeting organized by the Society of British Neurological Surgeons. The conference will be held at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre from October 13 to 16, 2026.Dr. Patibandla will present in the Spine Session on Friday, October 16, 2026, with a focused talk titled:“Transnasal Endoscopic Odontoidectomy for Failed Posterior Craniovertebral Fusion: Salvage Decompression and Outcomes in 6 Complex Cases.”Addressing a Critical Challenge in Spine SurgeryFailed craniovertebral junction (CVJ) fusion remains a challenging problem with limited standardized solutions globally. Some patients continue to experience persistent brainstem compression and neurological deficits even after posterior stabilization procedures.Dr. Patibandla’s work explores the role of a transnasal endoscopic approach as a minimally invasive and targeted solution for such complex revision cases. This technique allows direct anterior decompression of the odontoid process while minimizing tissue disruption compared to traditional approaches.A Complex Surgical Region with High StakesThe craniovertebral junction is one of the most delicate anatomical regions in the human body, where the brain transitions into the spinal cord. Surgical intervention in this area requires advanced expertise due to the presence of critical neural and vascular structures.The presented case series highlights:Use of endonasal corridors for direct accessEffective brainstem decompression in revision casesManagement of failed posterior fusion scenariosOutcomes in six highly complex patientsThis approach supports the growing role of minimally invasive skull base techniques in selected spine surgery cases.Recognition at a Global Neurosurgical PlatformThe SBNS100 Meeting marks 100 years of the Society of British Neurological Surgeons and brings together leading neurosurgeons, researchers, and innovators from around the world.Selection to present at this meeting reflects:Clinical expertiseContribution to complex surgical careRecognition within the global neurosurgical communityFrom Guntur to the International StageDr. Patibandla is the founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital ( https://drraoshospitals.com ), a center dedicated to advanced brain, spine, and nerve care in Andhra Pradesh, India.From a regional base, his work has gained international attention through:Management of complex neurosurgical casesAdoption of minimally invasive techniquesParticipation in global academic forumsThis milestone reflects the increasing contribution of Indian neurosurgeons to international medical science.International Training and Multidisciplinary ExpertiseDr. Patibandla has undergone extensive training in India and the United States, including fellowships in:Minimally invasive skull base surgeryPediatric neurosurgeryNeuro-oncologyEndovascular and cerebrovascular surgeryFunctional and stereotactic radiosurgeryThis diverse training allows integration of advanced surgical techniques with practical clinical application.Advancing Revision Spine SurgeryRevision surgery for failed craniovertebral junction fusion presents multiple challenges, including altered anatomy, scar tissue, and persistent compression.The transnasal endoscopic odontoidectomy technique offers:Direct anterior decompressionImproved visualization of pathologyReduced surgical morbidityA focused approach in selected patientsThis method contributes to evolving strategies for managing complex craniovertebral junction disorders.Expert Commentary“Revision surgery at the craniovertebral junction remains one of the most challenging areas in neurosurgery. Our experience suggests that transnasal endoscopic approaches can provide a safe and effective option in carefully selected patients, particularly when posterior fusion has not achieved adequate decompression,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla.Strengthening Global Medical ExchangeParticipation in SBNS100 highlights the importance of international collaboration in advancing neurosurgical care. Knowledge exchange between global centers contributes to improved surgical outcomes and innovation in treatment approaches.Institutional Vision for Advanced NeurosciencesDr. Rao’s Hospital continues to focus on delivering advanced neurology, neurosurgery, and spine care, with a long-term vision of developing an International Institute of Neurosciences (IIN) to further enhance clinical care, education, and research.Patients seeking the best neurosurgeon in Guntur, the best neurologist in Guntur , or the best spine surgeon in Guntur increasingly look toward centers that combine expertise, technology, and global exposure.About Dr. Mohana Rao PatibandlaDr. Mohana Rao Patibandla is a neurosurgeon based in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India, and the founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital. He specializes in complex brain and spine surgery, including minimally invasive and endoscopic techniques. With international training and experience, he is committed to advancing neurosurgical care and improving patient outcomes.Media ContactDr. Rao’s Hospital (International Institute of Neurosciences- IIN)12-19-67, Old Bank Road, KothapetOpposite Sravani Hospital, Beside AK biryani point,Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, India - 522001Phone: 090100 56444Email: info@drraoshospitals.com| drpatibandla@gmail.comWebsite: https://drraoshospitals.com

Dr. Rao's International Institute of Neurosciences(IIN) - the best neurosurgery hospital in India

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