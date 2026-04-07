MPD Seeking Suspect in 9th Street Assault

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred in Northwest.

On Saturday, March 14, 2026, at approximately 2:50 a.m., Third District officers were flagged down for the report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male, conscious and breathing, suffering from multiple injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect was captured by security cameras and can be seen in this video below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26033333

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